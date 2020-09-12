Nebraska's coronavirus numbers 'still smoldering'; Wednesday's death toll was highest of pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The toll in lost lives from the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow across Nebraska.

The number of Nebraskans who died from COVID-19 rose to 440 this week, according to data compiled by the New York Times. (The Times’ numbers are more up to date than the official totals recorded by the State of Nebraska.)

In just the last two weeks, the toll has grown by 46 people — 16 reported on Wednesday alone, according to the Times data. That is Nebraska’s single worst day of reported results during the entire pandemic.

Most of the deaths in that time are in Douglas and Sarpy Counties: 25. On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department reported the death of a woman in her 20s with no known health complications.

But 15 other counties across Nebraska also reported deaths over the last couple of weeks.

Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said he believes that cases and deaths will start hitting rural populations more after this summer’s infections tended to affect younger people.

Overall, Nebraska’s count of new cases appears to be increasing slightly — and remaining at a high level.