Nebraska's coronavirus numbers 'still smoldering'; Wednesday's death toll was highest of pandemic

The toll in lost lives from the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow across Nebraska.
The number of Nebraskans who died from COVID-19 rose to 440 this week, according to data compiled by the New York Times. (The Times’ numbers are more up to date than the official totals recorded by the State of Nebraska.)
In just the last two weeks, the toll has grown by 46 people — 16 reported on Wednesday alone, according to the Times data. That is Nebraska’s single worst day of reported results during the entire pandemic.
Most of the deaths in that time are in Douglas and Sarpy Counties: 25. On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department reported the death of a woman in her 20s with no known health complications.
But 15 other counties across Nebraska also reported deaths over the last couple of weeks.
Dr. Bob Rauner, president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said he believes that cases and deaths will start hitting rural populations more after this summer’s infections tended to affect younger people.
Overall, Nebraska’s count of new cases appears to be increasing slightly — and remaining at a high level.
But over the last three weeks, two major TestNebraska glitches have delayed data reporting from the State of Nebraska and local health departments to the public. That makes daily or even weekly comparisons difficult.
As of Thursday, Nebraska recorded a 14-day daily average of 305 new cases per day. That’s up from the 294 daily cases on Aug. 2 and 3.
The recent rate of positive tests equaled 9.4% as of Thursday — the same as recorded Aug. 2.
Rauner said Nebraska’s numbers are “never out of control.” But at the same time, he said, “we never really fix it either.”
“We’re still smoldering,” Rauner said.
Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of the infectious diseases division at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, described cases as being in a “tenuous holding pattern” locally.
But he said he expects that infections will go up over the next two to four weeks from the return of schools and colleges, the effect of Labor Day gatherings and the loosening of the state’s public health restrictions.
Lincoln already is seeing a large increase in cases with the return of students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and as the virus spreads in the state prison system.
On Friday, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported 153 new cases — far beyond the 20 daily cases Lincoln was seeing before college students returned.
Officials reported that 66 of those cases are in the Nebraska State Penitentiary, and 51 are among people ages 18 to 22.
Health Director Pat Lopez said her primary concern now is that the virus will spread from college students into older, more vulnerable adults in the Lincoln community.
Lopez said the campus cases are not just a college problem. “It is our community’s problem, and we all need to be part of the solution.”
On Friday, UNL reported 26 new campus cases — in line with its average daily numbers for the last two weeks.
Douglas County’s 14-day daily average of new cases stood at 83 as of Friday — down from 120 on Aug. 15 before the testing glitches. But the number of tests given also has dropped in recent weeks, which is helping pull down the totals.
One potentially good development: Douglas County’s positivity rate so far for this week has dropped to 6.9%. The county hasn’t been that low since mid- July, and it’s a potential sign that Omaha’s mask mandate is working.
But the Douglas County Health Department cautioned that the data problems are still being addressed, and officials wanted to wait a full week before drawing conclusions.
Rupp urged people to be careful when they visit businesses and are out socially — wearing a mask and keeping physical distance.
“If we relax our guard, the virus is there,” Rupp said, “and it will take off.”
Our best staff images of September 2020
Sept 11th
Elkhorn Waverly
Flu Shots
September Images 1
September Images 2
September Images 3
September Images 4
September Images 5
September Images 6
September Images 7
September Images 8
September Images 9
September Images 10
September Images 11
September Images 12
September Images 13
September Images 14
September Images 15
September Images 16
September Images 17
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.