Nebraska's COVID case growth at 85% last week, now at unprecedented levels

Hospital leaders from across the state urged Nebraskans on Monday to take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the face of an omicron variant that last week drove case numbers to unprecedented levels.

Hospitalizations in the state also are rising sharply, raising additional concerns for health systems already strained by an increased demand for COVID and non-COVID care. Making things worse are staffing shortages caused by providers leaving the field, burning out or becoming ill themselves.

"There's no doubt we are still in one of the darkest times of the pandemic right now," said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.

Nordquist said last week's activation by Nebraska Medicine of its crisis plan and the contingency actions taken by other hospitals "just show that you're not going to be able to count on every health care service that you're used to."

A loved one's cancer surgery may get delayed because of such measures, Nordquist said: "We're hoping that message resonates with Nebraskans, because it really could impact any one of us."