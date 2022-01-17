Nebraska's COVID case growth at 85% last week, now at unprecedented levels

Hospital leaders from across the state urged Nebraskans on Monday to take steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the face of an omicron variant that last week drove case numbers to unprecedented levels.
Hospitalizations in the state also are rising sharply, raising additional concerns for health systems already strained by an increased demand for COVID and non-COVID care. Making things worse are staffing shortages caused by providers leaving the field, burning out or becoming ill themselves.
"There's no doubt we are still in one of the darkest times of the pandemic right now," said Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association.
Nordquist said last week's activation by Nebraska Medicine of its crisis plan and the contingency actions taken by other hospitals "just show that you're not going to be able to count on every health care service that you're used to."
A loved one's cancer surgery may get delayed because of such measures, Nordquist said: "We're hoping that message resonates with Nebraskans, because it really could impact any one of us."
The crunch is likely to continue for a while, he said. The state is projected to be a couple weeks from its peak cases. Hospitalizations lag a week or two behind positive cases, and rural Nebraska is lagging the eastern portion of the state in positivity rates.
"We have a long haul ahead of us over the next four to five weeks with COVID in our state," Nordquist said.
Nebraska recorded 27,987 new cases for the week ending Thursday, which nearly doubled both the previous week’s figure and the highest weekly tally seen during the state’s fall 2020 surge.
Nebraska’s 85% case growth for the week — up from 76% growth the previous week — was the 11th-highest among the states, according to a World-Herald analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Sharply higher new hospitalizations drove total COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska to 677 by Friday. The state was averaging 76 new admissions a day, up 36% from the previous week. Douglas County reported 376 patients hospitalized with COVID on Sunday.
While the omicron variant appears to cause less-severe illness, it is so much more contagious that U.S. hospitalizations have now reached their highest point in the pandemic.
Nebraska hospitalizations remain well below the pandemic peak of 963 from November 2020. But based on the current case growth, it’s conceivable that hospitalizations here could again approach that level.
It appears omicron may have peaked in New York, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington, D.C., the only states that saw drops in case numbers last week. The omicron surges began in those states at least two weeks before Nebraska's surge, suggesting Nebraska still is more than a week away from seeing its case wave crest.
Lori Mazanec, CEO of Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, said the Panhandle Public Health District is seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations.
But the biggest challenge for the Alliance hospital and others like it is getting getting patients transferred to facilities where they can receive a higher level of care.
"Because our big hospitals are full, it has a rippling effect on our smaller hospitals," Mazanec said. The result is staff calling 40 to 60 hospitals to get a transfer for a single patient. That means delays of 24 to 36 hours in getting that advanced care, with the hospital's staff "relentless" in providing care while they wait.
Dr. John Trapp, vice president of medical affairs for Lincoln's Bryan Health, said the hospital had 543 patients Monday, significantly higher than usual, with more than 100 with COVID-related illnesses.
The hospital was holding 20 patients in its emergency rooms who were waiting for beds and had 19 on a waiting list seeking transfers from other facilities. Some of those people had COVID; others had other conditions.
Ed Hannon, president of St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island, said the 100-bed hospital is doing its best to accommodate patients, no matter what brings them in.
"It really is hard to say no, that we are at our capacity as well," he said.
But hospitals are facing staffing shortages, including having staff out with the virus or caring for ill family members.
Hannon said about 400 of the roughly 11,000 employees at CHI Health's hospitals in Nebraska and southwest Iowa are out ill, including more than 40 at St. Francis.
All three hospital officials urged Nebraskans who haven't been vaccinated or boosted to get the shots, wear masks in public indoor places, avoid crowds and stay home if ill.
Hannon said 25% of St. Francis' beds are filled by COVID patients. Up to 75% of them are not vaccinated, and 90% to 95% of the ones in its ICU and on ventilators with COVID are unvaccinated.
"It's pretty rare that somebody who has been fully vaccinated and gets a booster shot ends up in somebody's ICU or on a ventilator," he said. "It's not too late to get vaccinated. It's not too late to get boosted and stay healthy."
The omicron surge may be causing some Nebraskans to rethink their decisions not to get vaccinated.
Some 5,500 Nebraska adults received their first vaccine doses last week, and 3,300 children also received first doses. An additional 3,300 adults and 3,000 children received their second doses.
In all, just over 60% of all Nebraskans have been vaccinated, and 44% of the vaccinated have received booster doses.
Nebraska recorded 35 new deaths last week, bringing the pandemic total to 3,298. As of Saturday, the state had recorded 383,915 cases of COVID-19.
