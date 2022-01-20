 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New CHI Health CEO plans to focus on workforce wellness
0 Comments

New CHI Health CEO plans to focus on workforce wellness

  • Updated
  • 0

The omicron variant continued to drive COVID-19 cases in Nebraska to levels never before seen during the pandemic, and now hospitalizations are sharply rising, too.

A former Illinois hospital executive is on the job as the new CEO of CHI Health in Nebraska and Iowa.

E.J. Kuiper

E.J. Kuiper

E.J. Kuiper, who previously served as president and CEO at Hospital Sisters Health System Illinois, also will serve as president of the Midwest division of CHI Health's parent, CommonSpirit Health, the nation’s largest Catholic and second-largest nonprofit health system. In that role, he'll oversee 28 hospitals, two stand-alone behavioral health centers and more than 150 employed physician practices in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota.

Kuiper follows Dr. Cliff Robertson, who stepped down in July 2021 after seven years to lead a Catholic health system in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jeanette Wojtalewicz, CHI Health’s chief financial officer, served as interim CEO.

Kuiper said he hopes to further strengthen and empower the health system's more than 16,000 employees, who he says are instrumental for growth and success.

"I believe that as a health care system, our most precious asset is our people," he said in a statement. "Without a highly engaged workforce, our hospitals, our clinics, our office buildings are just real estate."

Kuiper, who began his health care career as a physical therapist, said his top priority in life and work is kindness. 

"It is so important that we create a caring environment in which human kindness is evident from the moment our patients enter our facilities," he said.

When asked about the challenges posed by the pandemic, Kuiper said the biggest is the significant strain it has place on health care workers, from those at the bedside to those providing support behind the scenes.

"Turnover in health care across the nation is too high, engagement levels are too low and too many of us feel burned out," he said. "Working on workforce wellness at CHI Health will be my focus." 

Before joining Hospital Sisters Health System in 2013, Kuiper served as president and CEO of Saint Anthony's Health System in Alton, Illinois. He also served as president and CEO of Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton and CEO of HCA Southwest Florida Regional Medical Center and Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.

Kuiper grew up in the Netherlands and received a clinical doctorate in physical therapy from the University of St. Augustine in Dallas, Texas. He also holds a master's of health care administration degree from Florida Gulf Coast University.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert