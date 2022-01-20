New CHI Health CEO plans to focus on workforce wellness

"It is so important that we create a caring environment in which human kindness is evident from the moment our patients enter our facilities," he said.

When asked about the challenges posed by the pandemic, Kuiper said the biggest is the significant strain it has place on health care workers, from those at the bedside to those providing support behind the scenes.

"Turnover in health care across the nation is too high, engagement levels are too low and too many of us feel burned out," he said. "Working on workforce wellness at CHI Health will be my focus."

Before joining Hospital Sisters Health System in 2013, Kuiper served as president and CEO of Saint Anthony's Health System in Alton, Illinois. He also served as president and CEO of Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton and CEO of HCA Southwest Florida Regional Medical Center and Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.

Kuiper grew up in the Netherlands and received a clinical doctorate in physical therapy from the University of St. Augustine in Dallas, Texas. He also holds a master's of health care administration degree from Florida Gulf Coast University.

