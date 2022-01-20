New CHI Health CEO plans to focus on workforce wellness

A former Illinois hospital executive is on the job as the new CEO of CHI Health in Nebraska and Iowa.
E.J. Kuiper, who previously served as president and CEO at Hospital Sisters Health System Illinois, also will serve as president of the Midwest division of CHI Health's parent, CommonSpirit Health, the nation’s largest Catholic and second-largest nonprofit health system. In that role, he'll oversee 28 hospitals, two stand-alone behavioral health centers and more than 150 employed physician practices in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota.
Kuiper follows Dr. Cliff Robertson, who stepped down in July 2021 after seven years to lead a Catholic health system in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Jeanette Wojtalewicz, CHI Health’s chief financial officer, served as interim CEO.
Kuiper said he hopes to further strengthen and empower the health system's more than 16,000 employees, who he says are instrumental for growth and success.
"I believe that as a health care system, our most precious asset is our people," he said in a statement. "Without a highly engaged workforce, our hospitals, our clinics, our office buildings are just real estate."
Kuiper, who began his health care career as a physical therapist, said his top priority in life and work is kindness.
"It is so important that we create a caring environment in which human kindness is evident from the moment our patients enter our facilities," he said.
When asked about the challenges posed by the pandemic, Kuiper said the biggest is the significant strain it has place on health care workers, from those at the bedside to those providing support behind the scenes.
"Turnover in health care across the nation is too high, engagement levels are too low and too many of us feel burned out," he said. "Working on workforce wellness at CHI Health will be my focus."
Before joining Hospital Sisters Health System in 2013, Kuiper served as president and CEO of Saint Anthony's Health System in Alton, Illinois. He also served as president and CEO of Saint Anthony's Health Center in Alton and CEO of HCA Southwest Florida Regional Medical Center and Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, Florida.
Kuiper grew up in the Netherlands and received a clinical doctorate in physical therapy from the University of St. Augustine in Dallas, Texas. He also holds a master's of health care administration degree from Florida Gulf Coast University.
How the changing workplace could reshape American health care
The workplace and health care in the US
Workforce shortages mean benefits are a higher priority for job seekers
DEI efforts and employee needs encourage more inclusive health plans
Gig companies are facing public pressure to consider contractors as employees
Layoffs may prompt workers to reconsider employer-sponsored health care
Mental health coverage is a priority
Unvaccinated workers at some companies face a hike in health insurance costs
Rise of professional employer organizations
Expanded subsidies for consumers without affordable employer insurance
julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41