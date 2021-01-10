Older Nebraskans plan to keep taking precautions after COVID-19 vaccination

While residents have been frustrated by the restrictions, Reiman said, they and their families have been supportive, understanding that the measures are intended to keep them safe.

“They’re staying the course,” she said. “They listen to the news, and they have been very helpful and positive.”

Janette Toben, 77, was the first of 72 residents to receive the shot Friday at the Fremont facility. As president of the residents’ council, she has served as a liaison between staff and residents in recent months.

“It’s a Christmas miracle,” she said, “and eventually, we’ll get to see family. We waited quite a while.”

Toben said she has been excited to get the vaccine. She has watched doctors being injected on TV.

“If they’re getting it,” she said, “it’s safe, so why worry about it?”

But some of her fellow residents are a bit skeptical. And some are a little afraid.