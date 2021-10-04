Omaha-area groups step up to help stressed health care workers

October events

At Ease USA is hosting two events this month, one for mental health professionals and the other for the general public.

The Facing PTSD Together Conference for mental health professionals on Oct. 15 will feature Dr. Kevin Nadal, professor of psychology at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. The event will be held at Omaha's Scott Conference Center.

The public is invited to the 2021 AEU Annual Luncheon on Oct. 20 with keynote speaker retired Air Force Gen. Lori Robinson, the first female officer in the U.S. to command a major Unified Combatant Command. That event will be at the CHI Health Center.

Visit AtEaseUSA.org for registration and ticket details or for more information about At Ease USA's services and preferred providers.