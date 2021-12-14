Omaha-area hospitals feeling the pressure from COVID-related admissions

"That is, of course, of great concern to us in public health and to the hospitals as well," she said.

Dr. Maureen Tierney, assistant dean for public health and clinical research at Creighton’s School of Medicine, said in an interview that the area saw a spike in cases a week after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Tierney said she is concerned a similar spike could occur as a result of the holidays, which stretch from Christmas through New Year's.

"That's going to happen again," she said, "and there's no room if it happens again."

Huse said area hospital leaders and state health officials earlier this week discussed possible ways to deal with further increases.

Nebraska Medicine already has opened six COVID units and expects to open another this week. The health system on Monday also began further reducing the number of procedures it performs.

One issue for hospitals, Huse said, is the bottleneck formed by the limited number of places for patients of all types who have recovered enough to leave the hospital but not enough to go home. Some preliminary discussions have explored setting up facilities where such patients could go.