Omaha-area hospitals feeling the pressure from COVID-related admissions
Nebraska's COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths all hit their highest point in nearly a year last week with the delta surge showing no signs of abating.

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise, hospitals near capacity and the holidays on the horizon, Douglas County health officials on Wednesday urged residents to do their part to make sure hospital beds remain available for anyone who needs them.

That means following the well-worn recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID: getting vaccinated, getting a booster when you're eligible, wearing masks in indoor public places, avoiding crowds, washing hands, staying home if ill and getting tested if experiencing COVID symptoms.

Health officials also recommend testing before holiday gatherings to make sure attendees aren't infectious.

Lindsay Huse

Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse told the Douglas County Board of Health on Wednesday that cases in the county are spiking, with the largest increases in young adults and continuing cases and clusters in schools. 

Hospitals continue to feel the pressure. Metro Omaha hospitals had 336 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, with 102 in intensive care. As with the statewide tally, that is the highest figure since mid-December 2020, before vaccines became available. 

Given that hospitalizations due to COVID-19 lag new cases by about two weeks, Huse said she expects hospital censuses to continue to increase.

"That is, of course, of great concern to us in public health and to the hospitals as well," she said.

Maureen Tierney

Dr. Maureen Tierney, assistant dean for public health and clinical research at Creighton’s School of Medicine, said in an interview that the area saw a spike in cases a week after the Thanksgiving holiday. 

Tierney said she is concerned a similar spike could occur as a result of the holidays, which stretch from Christmas through New Year's.

"That's going to happen again," she said, "and there's no room if it happens again."

Huse said area hospital leaders and state health officials earlier this week discussed possible ways to deal with further increases.

Nebraska Medicine already has opened six COVID units and expects to open another this week. The health system on Monday also began further reducing the number of procedures it performs.   

One issue for hospitals, Huse said, is the bottleneck formed by the limited number of places for patients of all types who have recovered enough to leave the hospital but not enough to go home. Some preliminary discussions have explored setting up facilities where such patients could go. 

But if capacity is further strained, Huse said, hospitals might have to invoke crisis standards of care, which would be a last resort. In such situations, health care providers score patients according to their condition and likelihood of survival and treat them based on those scores.

Already, Huse said, health care providers are taking on more responsibilities than is considered safe. An intensive care nurse, for instance, generally would care for two patients. Now they're regularly caring for four. All of these capacity issues affect not just COVID patients but all patients seeking care for heart attacks, trauma and the like.

In rural areas, smaller hospitals are caring for more seriously ill patients than they're used to because of limited space at larger hospitals. Some are aided by experts from those larger hospitals consulting over telehealth links. 

It's heartening, Huse said, to see health systems that otherwise compete with each other all pulling together. She said she heard one hospital official say that the facilities are "on the five-yard line, that's how close they are to crisis."

Hospitals, she said, will have to continue to make hard choices. "We have a responsibility as citizens to play a part in that, and that part should be to decreasing transmission as much as we can," she said.

Dr. Andrea Jones, a board member and family medicine physician with Nebraska Medicine, noted that a mask mandate has helped Lancaster County keep cases lower than in other parts of the state.

Huse said there is no political will for a mandate in Omaha. Douglas County, unlike Lancaster, can't take such a step on its own.

"It would be very helpful if people would wear their masks right now,” she said.

At the state level, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has repeatedly said he opposes mandates of any kind. 

Chris Rodgers, the health board's president, said his personal read is that the hospitals will be left to call for mandates. Each community then will be left to act on their own.

Board member Ben Gray, a former Omaha city councilman, voiced frustration, saying people don't recognize how serious the situation has become.

"I don’t know what it's going to take for us to recognize how serious this is and how silly we're being not getting the shot,” he said.

Meanwhile, vaccinations continue to tick up. Many of the shots are boosters or first shots for newly eligible 5- to 11-year-olds. But some unvaccinated parents are getting shots with their children at clinics held at area schools.

Currently, 2.5% of people who are fully vaccinated are getting breakthrough infections, a slight increase. Huse said that makes sense, given that people's immunity wanes over time. But the rate of death among the fully vaccinated remains steady at .01%, indicating the vaccines still prevent most serious illness and death. 

Health officials said the department next week will have a limited number of home testing kits available, thanks to some federal funding, to deliver to  people who don't have transportation to get to testing centers. To request delivery of a test or an in-home vaccination, residents can call the health department's call center at 402-444-3400.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

