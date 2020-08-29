Omaha area sees progress as coronavirus cases rise in Lincoln area

Omaha and Lincoln are trading trajectories on new COVID-19 cases, at least for now.
Lancaster County’s cases had been declining after Lincoln implemented a mask mandate. With University of Nebraska-Lincoln students’ return to campus, new cases are turning higher.
Douglas County’s cases were increasing into late July, and on Aug. 11, Omaha became the last of the country’s 100 largest cities to issue a mask mandate. But this month, new cases have trended lower.
Even so, Douglas County reported a big jump Friday of 147 new cases.
As classes begin at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and Creighton University, Omaha will need to be extra cautious, said Dr. Bob Rauner, who analyzes COVID-19 numbers statewide and is president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln.
“Douglas County is nowhere near out of the clear at this point,” he said.
Rauner, who also sits on the Lincoln Public Schools board, said Lincoln is experiencing a college outbreak. If university cases can stay within the campus population, he said, Lincoln will continue to do OK.
On Thursday, UNL released its first detailed figures of COVID-19 cases on campus: 107 cases since Aug. 12. On Friday, the university identified a third cluster on campus — all three are at sororities that are now in quarantine — and added another 35 cases to its count.
After factoring out college numbers, Lancaster County is seeing 22 new cases per day, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said. That’s right at the level the county was seeing with the mask mandate in place but without UNL in session.
But with new cases and the percentage of positive tests increasing, Lancaster County on Friday moved its risk dial back to orange, which represents high risk.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird also announced that Lincoln would extend its mask mandate and local directed health measure to Sept. 30 — beyond the latest extension of the state’s restrictions.
Officials said cases are not spreading within K-12 schools or classrooms on college campuses, instead identifying spread at social events, on sports teams, at parties and at bars.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, who spoke at Lincoln’s coronavirus briefing on Friday, expressed confidence that the university has mechanisms in place to control the spread of the virus, with contract tracing, quarantining and the ability to put “arms around” emerging clusters.
“We are looking forward to a very successful semester ahead,” he said.
This week, state and county COVID-19 figures have been in flux after a glitch that slowed TestNebraska results from Aug. 19 to Sunday.
On Monday, the Governor’s Office and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services publicly identified the problem and said it had been fixed.
The Governor’s Office later said 5,324 people received late test results because of the problem. All TestNebraska sites were affected, but everyone affected received their results, the Governor’s Office said.
The Douglas and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Departments have adjusted their numbers to include the late tests.
In the period since Aug. 15, Douglas County is averaging 88 new cases a day. The week of Aug. 15, the county had 120 cases per day.
Lancaster County’s daily case average has risen from 22 the week of Aug. 15 to 32 per day in the time since then. According to the local health department, 62% of cases this week involve people between the ages of 11 and 29, and 45% of cases relate to UNL.
Statewide, the daily average of new cases has dropped from 285 the week of Aug. 15 to 238 since then. The positive test rate has dropped moderately from 9.4% to 9% in that time.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 stood at 174 across the state as of Thursday — the highest since June 10.
Fifteen people with COVID-19 have died so far this week in Nebraska, bringing the total to 391.
jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128
