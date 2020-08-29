Omaha area sees progress as coronavirus cases rise in Lincoln area

On Thursday, UNL released its first detailed figures of COVID-19 cases on campus: 107 cases since Aug. 12. On Friday, the university identified a third cluster on campus — all three are at sororities that are now in quarantine — and added another 35 cases to its count.

After factoring out college numbers, Lancaster County is seeing 22 new cases per day, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said. That’s right at the level the county was seeing with the mask mandate in place but without UNL in session.

But with new cases and the percentage of positive tests increasing, Lancaster County on Friday moved its risk dial back to orange, which represents high risk.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird also announced that Lincoln would extend its mask mandate and local directed health measure to Sept. 30 — beyond the latest extension of the state’s restrictions.

Officials said cases are not spreading within K-12 schools or classrooms on college campuses, instead identifying spread at social events, on sports teams, at parties and at bars.