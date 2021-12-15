Omaha doctor urges pregnant patients to get COVID vaccine

Doctors at Methodist have been fielding multiple calls each day from pregnant patients who have tested positive for COVID and are asking about follow-up care, Patel said.

Multiple studies have been conducted and show no increased risk of miscarriages, stillbirth, fetal anomalies or other complications related to pregnant women getting vaccinated against COVID, Patel said.

Other data suggests that antibodies can be passed to newborns and can be found in breast milk.

Patel said she hears from patients who are hesitant and want to be sure the vaccine is safe for their pregnancy and baby. Just like a flu shot or pertussis vaccine, Patel said, the COVID vaccination is providing protection for babies, too.

Comparing the risk of the vaccine to contracting COVID-19, Patel said "we for sure would recommend vaccination because we haven't seen any adverse reactions."