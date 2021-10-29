Omaha doctors urge use of monoclonal antibodies in vulnerable people with COVID

"If you're not vaccinated, and you got exposed, we can give it to you as a prophylaxis," Vivekanandan said. "Our hope is it prevents the infection from developing."

For example, she said, a pregnant woman who isn't vaccinated but is exposed to COVID by a child could be a candidate for the product. Pregnant women are at increased risk of serious illness from the virus.

Health officials, of course, encourage all eligible Americans to get vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration noted that the preventive is not a substitute for vaccination.

Vivekanandan said patients must go through a doctor or advanced practice provider to get monoclonal antibody therapies. According to the state health advisory, they should be administered as soon as possible after exposure, ideally within 96 hours.

Vivekanandan said the preventative therapy can be given as an injection or an intravenous infusion.

The IV infusion typically is preferred for treating people who already are ill. But the state advisory notes that a shot is an option if IV administration isn't feasible or would lead to a delay in treatment.