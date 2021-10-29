Omaha doctors urge use of monoclonal antibodies in vulnerable people with COVID

Local doctors are urging wider use of monoclonal antibodies across Nebraska as a means of preventing hospitalizations and deaths among high-risk patients who contract COVID-19.
Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, an associate professor at Creighton University, said researchers, including those at Creighton, have found that the drugs can prevent emergency room visits, hospitalizations and deaths in people with mild to moderate cases of the virus.
"This is a really good infusion you could give to keep them from getting worse," said Vivekanandan, chief of infectious diseases at Creighton and CHI Health.
But Dr. Maureen Tierney, assistant dean for public health and clinical research at Creighton's School of Medicine, said she and Vivekanandan are concerned that some people who are at high risk for COVID complications and are eligible for monoclonal antibodies are not getting them.
"Some of these individuals are progressing onto severe COVID and losing the battle," Tierney wrote in an email.
Monoclonal antibodies are similar to the antibodies our bodies produce to fight diseases, but they're produced in the laboratories of pharmaceutical companies.
Vivekanandan said she is seeing hospitalizations among younger people who don't have underlying health conditions but do have elevated body mass indexes, a known risk factor. A BMI of 30 is considered obese, but a BMI of even 25 to 30 is overweight.
Initially, monoclonal antibodies were authorized for a more limited group of people, she said, including people over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. Long-term care facilities, she said, did a fantastic job of getting monoclonal antibodies to their patients earlier in the pandemic, heading off serious illness and death.
Since then, however, the criteria have been relaxed, Vivekanandan said. Health care providers can decide whether their patients would benefit from the treatments. And supplies of the drugs, which were tight for a time during the summer delta surge, now are loosening.
In addition, one monoclonal product, produced by drug-maker Regeneron, now is authorized as a preventive in people who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 but are at high risk of serious illness and have had a close- contact exposure to someone with COVID-19.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services sent an advisory to health care providers about the new use in September. In it, health officials encouraged providers to use all of the tools at their disposal to prevent COVID-related transmission, hospitalization and death.
"If you're not vaccinated, and you got exposed, we can give it to you as a prophylaxis," Vivekanandan said. "Our hope is it prevents the infection from developing."
For example, she said, a pregnant woman who isn't vaccinated but is exposed to COVID by a child could be a candidate for the product. Pregnant women are at increased risk of serious illness from the virus.
Health officials, of course, encourage all eligible Americans to get vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration noted that the preventive is not a substitute for vaccination.
Vivekanandan said patients must go through a doctor or advanced practice provider to get monoclonal antibody therapies. According to the state health advisory, they should be administered as soon as possible after exposure, ideally within 96 hours.
Vivekanandan said the preventative therapy can be given as an injection or an intravenous infusion.
The IV infusion typically is preferred for treating people who already are ill. But the state advisory notes that a shot is an option if IV administration isn't feasible or would lead to a delay in treatment.
Hy-Vee Pharmacy Solutions and partner Amber Specialty Pharmacy, which is headquartered in Omaha, can ship the products to patients' homes, on a doctor's order, said Christina Gayman, a Hy-Vee spokeswoman. The partners, who offer three monoclonal products, including the Regeneron drug, also can coordinate a nurse to administer it.
