Omaha, Lincoln health systems require employees to get COVID vaccinations

Eight large Omaha- and Lincoln-based health systems announced Thursday that they will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Officials say the move is to ensure the safety of patients and employees and the communities in which they operate.
The announcement came in a joint statement signed by the CEOs of Boys Town National Research Hospital, Bryan Health, CHI Health, Children's Hospital & Medical Center, Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, Methodist Health System, Midwest Surgical Hospital and Nebraska Medicine.
The executives stressed that the vaccine is safe and effective against the coronavirus and that more than 125 professional health associations and health care systems have called for mandatory vaccination of health care professionals.
Unvaccinated employees and physicians may apply to their employer for medical or religious exemption.
The move comes as COVID cases are on the rise in Nebraska, as are the number of Nebraskans hospitalized with the virus. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 217 Nebraskans were hospitalized with COVID-19, up 59 from the previous week. Health officials have said that the vast majority of those patients are unvaccinated.
"Each of our organizations take very seriously the responsibility of providing health care to people of all ages and all backgrounds in our communities," the executives wrote. "Vaccination against COVID-19 is an important step to stop the pandemic and allow our teams to work in the safest way possible. We strongly encourage vaccination for all eligible individuals in the community."
In a call with news media later Thursday, the chief medical officers for seven of the eight systems said 80% or more of their employees already have been vaccinated.
Several estimated that 90% or more of their physicians had gotten the shots.
And several also noted that vaccination rates among their employees have increased in recent weeks.
Dr. Donald Schmidt, chief medical officer for Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals, said officials informed the hospitals’ 2,100 employees of the change late Wednesday. The feedback since has been positive.
“There’s overall a collective sense of relief that’s coming in that feedback,” he said.
All of the systems have set deadlines for employees to receive the shots, with the earliest set for Oct. 1 and the rest staggered into November. The extra time is intended to give employees time to get two shots. Depending on the vaccine, shots must be given three to four weeks apart.
While none said that employees who didn’t comply would be terminated, several described the requirement as a “condition of employment.” Most, but not all, already require staff to be vaccinated for influenza.
Dr. Stephen Doran, chief medical officer with Midwest Surgical Hospital, said each institution is working through its own policies with regard to exemptions and consequences for those who don’t fulfill the requirement.
Ultimately, he said, employees may be required to be tested periodically or they may be restricted from accessing some areas of the hospital.
The doctors noted that valid exemptions will arise, potentially based on employees’ medical conditions or past reactions to vaccine components.
Dr. Harris Frankel, Nebraska Medicine’s chief medical officer, said health system officials will work through each application for an exemption on a case-by-case basis.
General philosophical beliefs or sociopolitical ones will not qualify, he said.
The medical chiefs, he said, recognize it’s possible that some staff members may quit over the requirement.
Some hospital systems nationwide have lost staff members due to the strain of earlier pandemic surges. Staffing remains tight, and many of the hospitals are running at high volumes, particularly as people who deferred needed care during past peaks now are seeking it out.
“We hope, however, that through educational opportunities, and the empathy we believe we’ve employed in listening and giving people space to voice their concerns and the efforts we’ll make to help counsel (them),” Frankel said, “we can convert a lot of this vaccine hesitancy to vaccine confidence.”
He also noted that Houston Methodist, one of the first health systems to mandate employee vaccination, saw turnover of less than one half of 1%.
“It’s a risk we’re willing to take,” Frankel said.
A federal judge in June dismissed a lawsuit filed by more than 100 employees of the Houston health system who objected to the mandate. The judge wrote that the policy does not conflict with any laws. Another federal judge similarly blocked a challenge to Indiana University’s requirement that students get vaccinated before returning to campus.
Said Madonna’s Schmidt, “We’re ultimately responsible for the safety of our patients. Having a vaccinated staff care for those patients is the safest way to accomplish that. It’s getting to the point where our patients are expecting to be cared for by a vaccinated staff.”
CHI Health's chief medical officer, Dr. Cary Ward, said he expects employee losses to be small. The medical chiefs also have heard anecdotal reports of vaccine requirements attracting employees.
Dr. Christopher Maloney, Children’s chief medical officer, said the physicians have been discussing the step since May. They had held off, waiting for full approval of the vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
But with that step now expected to take several more weeks, they agreed at the end of July that waiting wasn’t going to help the community.
“We waited as long as we could, and now we’re going together with the vaccination,” he said.
Dr. Garnet Blatchford, Methodist’s chief medical officer, said the health systems also are eyeing the COVID-19 surge, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant, that has helped fill hospitals in Southern states.
“We think this is the ideal time to give people the extra incentive to get vaccinated and hopefully prevent what’s going on in some of the Southern hospitals,” she said.
Dr. John Trapp, chief medical officer with Bryan Health, said hospitals already are seeing parallels in Nebraska. Five weeks ago, the Bryan system had few COVID-19 patients. Now it has 50 and has opened four COVID units.
With the delta surge, Frankel said, the health systems have dusted off the surge plans they developed to accommodate the influx of COVID-19 patients they saw early in the pandemic.
Another concern is the potential for a kind of two-virus surge such as those some pediatric hospitals in the region and in the South are experiencing with increases in winter respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and COVID-19.
Maloney said Children’s has seen an increase in patients over the past month to six weeks due to the so-called winter viruses.
The hospital consistently has had fewer than five COVID-19 patients. Two were hospitalized with the virus Thursday.
But children’s hospitals in the South are seeing more COVID patients than they have in past waves, he said.
Omaha Children’s, he said, is working with other hospitals in the region to find transfer locations in case it fills. Eighty more beds will open at the end of the month in the hospital’s new Hubbard Center for Children.
Trapp said Bryan is preparing for a surge in pediatric patients to help with pediatric care if Children’s fills with RSV and COVID patients.
“I think we’re anticipating, as seen in the Southern states, that we’re going to see (an) increasing number of pediatric patients hospitalized,” he said.
