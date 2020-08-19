Omaha metro area schools report six more cases of COVID-19

Six more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Omaha metro area schools.
Millard Public Schools has reported three more cases, according to the district: one at Reagan Elementary and two at Millard South High School.
A senior at Papillion-LaVista High School and a staff member at Papillion Middle School, have tested positive, according to the Papillion La Vista Community Schools.
In the Bellevue Public Schools, a staff member at Bellevue West High School tested positive, according to the district.
In all cases, contact tracing is being done.
Photos: Omaha educators protest for a mask mandate
More than 200 people attend a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Tae Gott, 12, and his mom, Veronica Gott, a middle school teacher, carry signs during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ashley Sams, an Omaha area teacher, carries a sign during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Colleen Durante, an Omaha area teacher, adjusts the mask of her daughter, Cecilia, 4, during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Devon Vallejos, an Omaha area teacher, stretches out to show how much 6 feet of separation is during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Katrina Jacobberger, an Omaha area teacher, leads chants during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An Omaha area teacher wears a gas mask during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Phineas Durante, 6, carries a sign during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bruce Jones, right, a middle school teacher, and his husband, Taylor Frank carry signs during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Katrina Jacobberger, an Omaha area teacher, leads chants during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
C.J. Guerrero of Omaha shows her support of teachers with her Labrador mix, Lulu, during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cathy Scurlock, an Omaha area teacher, carries a sign during a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Colleen Durante, an Omaha area teacher, attends a Monday demonstration at Memorial Park by Omaha area educators demanding a mask mandate before returning to classrooms.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
