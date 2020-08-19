You are the owner of this article.
Omaha metro area schools report six more cases of COVID-19
Six more cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Omaha metro area schools.

Millard Public Schools has reported three more cases, according to the district: one at Reagan Elementary and two at Millard South High School.

A senior at Papillion-LaVista High School and a staff member at Papillion Middle School, have tested positive, according to the Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

In the Bellevue Public Schools, a staff member at Bellevue West High School tested positive, according to the district.

In all cases, contact tracing is being done.

emily.nitcher@owh.com, 402-444-1192

twitter.com/emily_nitcher

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

