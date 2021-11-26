Omaha mom glad procedure allowed her to avoid open heart surgery

"If I'd had the open heart surgery, I'd still be getting done with recovery," Goans said. "I can't be laid up that long. I really can't."

Goans was among four patients, including two children, who received the new valve over the course of two days at the medical center and Children's Hospital & Medical Center, said Dr. Jeff Delaney, a pediatric and adult congenital interventional cardiologist who practices at both hospitals.

"All of the four valves we did over those two days were successful procedures," he said. "Everyone went home the next day. (We had) really great results."

The first pulmonary valve that could be placed by catheter was approved in 2011, Delaney said. But that valve, called Melody, comes in limited sizes and requires a uniform landing zone inside the heart where the valve will be implanted. Thus it can be used to treat only up to about 20% of those born with right heart and pulmonary valve issues.

Now the approximately 80% of those who have an irregularly shaped opening where the valve would sit potentially are eligible for the new valve. That includes people like Goans who have had an earlier surgery.