Omaha physician walks people through their options for COVID boosters

J&J recipients can choose their booster from among any of the three available vaccines, she said. However, some studies in Sweden and by the National Institutes of Health showed J&J recipients got a stronger boosting effect from an mRNA vaccine — the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — than from a second J&J shot.

Jones said she has friends who are teachers who got J&J shots last spring. She has recommended that they choose the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as boosters.

But the most important recommendation, particularly for those whose time is tight or who won't get back to their doctor's office anytime soon, is to take whatever vaccine is available and get the added protection. "The important thing is to just get boosted," she said.

Moderna and Pfizer vaccines

Those on the Moderna and Pfizer pathways face somewhat different considerations.