Omaha physician walks people through their options for COVID boosters

Booster shots. Third doses. Mix and match vaccines.
If you're confused about who should get what COVID-19 vaccine booster and when, you're probably not alone.
Dr. Jessica Jones, an infectious diseases physician with Methodist Health System, said sorting through the options and recommendations should become easier once the newness wears off. Those with particular questions should consult their doctor, who will know both their vaccination and medical histories.
"As people get more used to it, it won't be a problem," she said.
At this point, however, the recommendations read like a Venn diagram.
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Perhaps the most complicated are those for recipients of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which some sought out specifically because it was given as a single dose.
Now, anyone 18 and older who got a single shot of the J&J vaccine at least two months ago is eligible to get a booster, Jones said. That's based on studies that indicate immunity from the J&J vaccine wanes more quickly than the immunity imparted by the other vaccines.
For that reason, J&J recipients in particular are encouraged to get boosters.
J&J recipients can choose their booster from among any of the three available vaccines, she said. However, some studies in Sweden and by the National Institutes of Health showed J&J recipients got a stronger boosting effect from an mRNA vaccine — the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — than from a second J&J shot.
Jones said she has friends who are teachers who got J&J shots last spring. She has recommended that they choose the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as boosters.
But the most important recommendation, particularly for those whose time is tight or who won't get back to their doctor's office anytime soon, is to take whatever vaccine is available and get the added protection. "The important thing is to just get boosted," she said.
Moderna and Pfizer vaccines
Those on the Moderna and Pfizer pathways face somewhat different considerations.
The Food and Drug Administration and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this summer recommended that people with weakened immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients and those receiving cancer treatment, get a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines as soon as a month after their second shot.
That's where the difference between a third dose and a booster comes in. The Moderna third dose is a full dose, while the Moderna booster is a half dose. Both the Pfizer third dose and booster are full doses.
Jones said some people have expressed concerns that the Moderna booster, being a half dose, may be less effective. But studies indicate that the Moderna half dose gave the same boost and the same protection as a full dose with fewer side effects, she said.
(On Monday, the CDC said in updated guidance that adults with weakened immune systems can get a fourth dose six months after their third shot, which would fall early next year.)
And now, of course, more people are eligible for booster shots of any of the three vaccines as soon as they're six months past their second dose.
For people who received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine, boosters are authorized for:
• Those 65 and older;
• People 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions that put them at risk of serious complications if they get COVID-19;
• Those 18 and older who live in high-risk settings such as long-term care facilities or prisons; and
• People such as health care workers and teachers whose jobs put them at higher risk of contracting the virus.
Mix and match vaccines
Jones said the NIH study found no strong, compelling evidence that Pfizer and Moderna recipients need to either switch to a different vaccine or stick with their original brand. That leaves people free to choose. One caveat: The study looked at a full Moderna dose rather than the half dose approved as a booster.
However, she said, some vaccine developers and others say it can be helpful to mix and match vaccines, based on the notion that each teaches your immune system to fight in a different way.
"Instead of fighting the battle with just a sword, you're also going to have a slingshot," Jones said.
Boosters don't, however, count toward whether people are considered fully vaccinated, according to a Nebraska Medicine primer. Those who have completed their two-shot Pfizer or Moderna series or have gotten one J&J shot still are considered fully vaccinated.
Flu shots
And for those who haven't yet gotten a flu shot, Jones said, it's OK for most people to get flu shots at the same time as they receive first COVID vaccines or boosters.
Jones said she hasn't yet heard whether booster eligibility will be expanded to other age groups or occupations, but she expects that will come eventually.
It's likely that some people who don't meet the current criteria already are getting boosters, she said. However, she and her colleagues don't recommend it, mainly because boosters haven't been studied in groups for which they're not approved.
'Take home message': Get vaccinated
Health officials' bigger worry is for the unvaccinated, who make up the overwhelming majority of those becoming severely ill with COVID-19 and requiring hospital care.
Jones said, "We still want the take-home message to be, 'If you're unvaccinated ... start with any one of these fantastic vaccines.'"
