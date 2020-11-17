Omaha police union president in 'critical but stable' condition with COVID

Tony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, is in a hospital ICU, 13 days after he was admitted with COVID-19.

The 42-year-old was in "critical but stable" condition on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Officers Association.

"His family (both blue and immediate) appreciate your prayers and privacy at this time," the press release said.

Conner told The World-Herald last Tuesday that he was slowly recovering after being admitted to an Omaha hospital on Nov. 4. Conner said then that he expected to be released from the hospital within four or five days. He said he has dealt with exhaustion, difficulty breathing, a fever, headaches and chills.

Conner said he believed he was exposed to the virus the evening of Oct. 23 while at a bar with a retired police captain and another police officer discussing a local community program. Conner called it an “informal meeting” and said other people were present within the same group.