Omaha police union president in 'critical but stable' condition with COVID

Tony Conner, president of the Omaha Police Officers Association, is in a hospital ICU, 13 days after he was admitted with COVID-19.
The 42-year-old was in "critical but stable" condition on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Omaha Police Officers Association.
"His family (both blue and immediate) appreciate your prayers and privacy at this time," the press release said.
Conner told The World-Herald last Tuesday that he was slowly recovering after being admitted to an Omaha hospital on Nov. 4. Conner said then that he expected to be released from the hospital within four or five days. He said he has dealt with exhaustion, difficulty breathing, a fever, headaches and chills.
Conner said he believed he was exposed to the virus the evening of Oct. 23 while at a bar with a retired police captain and another police officer discussing a local community program. Conner called it an “informal meeting” and said other people were present within the same group.
The three officers wore masks but took them off while they were seated, Conner said. All three tested positive for the virus, he said.
Photos: Our best staff images from November 2020
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.