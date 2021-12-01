Omaha woman who uses wheelchair addresses accessibility issues on Instagram account

Nancy Berg could never enjoy a meal from The Drover.
The hurdle that for years kept her from trying the Omaha restaurant: a basement bathroom accessible only by a flight of stairs.
Berg, who uses a wheelchair, would have had to scoot down the stairs or have someone to carry her.
Main-floor restrooms were added in the restaurant, near 72nd Street and Mercy Road, after a fire in 2018.
Things such as inaccessible bathrooms, blocked sidewalks or steps outside a business are routine hurdles for Berg and other people with disabilities.
"I don't have an option of not thinking about accessibility," she said. "... Accessibility really is a human right. I shouldn't have to feel grateful that I'm able to enter a building in 2021."
And for the last two years, Berg has been sharing some of the best accessible spots and businesses in the city — and several that need improvement — on Instagram. Her account has since racked up more than 7,000 followers.
Berg, 42, has had to use a wheelchair since she was 16. She was riding in a car with friends when the driver lost control and the car hit a tree.
Berg was left with an injury to the lower part of her spinal cord. It left her with an incomplete injury, meaning she still can feel and move below her level of injury.
Berg spent a couple of weeks in the hospital before starting a rehabilitation program. She thought she would learn to walk again and life would go back to normal.
That wasn't the case.
She had to learn everything again — sitting, getting dressed, taking a shower, using the bathroom.
"Basically learning how to move forward using a wheelchair," Berg said. "Honestly, at first it was really difficult."
But Berg's support system was solid. Family and friends lifted her spirits when she felt down and offered encouragement along the way.
Berg still goes to the occasional physical therapy session and joined an adaptive CrossFit program. Berg got the idea for her Instagram account while she was recovering from a pressure wound and a burn on her leg.
She was bedridden for nearly five months and started thinking about accessible activities in Omaha. Some of the obvious popped up, like museums and the zoo. But over the years, Berg learned about many accessible attractions through trial and error.
"I thought it would be a good place to start talking about my life on Instagram and to start posting about these things," she said. "Unless you know someone who's in a wheelchair, people don't really talk about their accessibility information on websites."
So Berg created an account under the handle @accessible402 that started addressing life in a wheelchair. Since then, the account has evolved to share accessible — and not-so-accessible — spots in the Omaha metro area as well as tips for users with accessibility issues.
Some of the tips Berg has shared in the last three years include making sure trash cans don't block access to the sidewalk and parking properly in accessible parking stalls.
Many times, followers submit information and photos for Berg to share, such as a friend who discovered a self-wash and grooming business for dogs that features hydraulic lifts. It allowed her friend to easily bathe her dog.
When Berg heads out to restaurants or shops, she often doesn't know what to expect in terms of accessibility. She has to think about such issues as parking, entering the building and whether the restrooms are accessible.
"I just kind of figure it out," she said.
Most of the time, getting into the business is the trickiest part. Berg said she has messaged several businesses asking how to enter their buildings in a wheelchair. They often point out accessible entrances at the back of the business.
In a post she made about having the tires replaced on her wheelchair at The Bike Rack, a bike store near 144th Street and West Maple Road, Berg pointed out that a literal bike rack sat in the accessible parking stall. Store officials remedied the problem the next morning.
Store manager Robb Hiatt said they set the bike rack outside every morning. When he saw the store tagged in Berg's Instagram post, he realized just how big of a mistake the placement was.
"It became very obvious that that was not the way to do it," he said.
Now the rack stays just inside the store's front doors. Making the change was no problem once the issue was called to staff's attention, Hiatt said.
"We were embarrassed we needed to fix it," he said. "It's been a great change. It turned out to be a very good thing."
Seeing the city and businesses take action and make changes is a good feeling, Berg said, even if it sometimes takes months.
"It's just these little things that are making a big difference," she said. "Before, I wouldn't really say anything about my accessibility needs. I would just say, 'Eh, that's life.' But now that I speak out about it, I feel like it's making a difference."
During a recent trip to the Old Market, Berg wheeled past storefronts, pointing out which ones she couldn't enter because they have stairs to get inside. Many Old Market stores and restaurants are housed in historic buildings that aren't required to modify for accessibility.
But other stores, despite being in historic buildings, offer alternative accessible entrances. The main entry to Hollywood Candy, near 12th and Jackson Streets, has several steps. But an arrow directs patrons to an accessible side entrance.
Elsewhere in the Old Market, Berg has had to take alternate routes because of parking meters that leave no room for a wheelchair to get through.
Some spots displayed stickers on doors to show that the location was accessible.
One restaurant had a ramp to enter, but parts of the concrete were chipped away, forcing Berg to pop her chair up and over the dips.
The City of Omaha has been addressing accessibility issues, in part because of the Mayor's Commission for Citizens with Disabilities, said Gerald Kuhn, assistant director of human rights and relations, and ADA coordinator for the city.
"There are definitely areas of improvement that we can make together as private citizens, business owners and the city as a whole," Kuhn said.
The most frequent complaint Kuhn gets is about plows scooping snow into accessible parking stalls during winter months.
Berg said some entertainment areas, such as Blackstone, lack accessible parking stalls. But Kuhn said the city is in compliance with the required number of spots.
Kuhn said he encourages residents to reach out to his department with accessibility concerns. The department can be reached at 402-444-5055 or at 1819 Farnam St. on the fifth floor.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2