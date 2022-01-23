Omahan becomes first woman in the area to earn black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu

Kristi Russell rang in the new year by earning a black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu.
"New year, new belt," she said.
It was quite the accomplishment. Russell became the first woman in her organization and in Omaha to receive a black belt in the sport, according to her coach at Axios Academy.
Russell, 44, started Brazilian jiujitsu about five years ago.
Brazilian jiujitsu is a martial art in which competitors grapple, typically on the ground, until someone submits or time ends.
Russell and her husband Charles had dabbled in running before, but never were consistent. They decided to try different gyms to find a sport that stuck.
Charles was a fan of UFC fighting, so he started out with Brazilian jiujitsu at a local gym. Russell opted for Muay Thai kickboxing, but quickly realized it wasn't right for her and switched to jiujitsu.
She liked the sport, and it was nice to have something she and her husband could do together.
"If you're going to spend time working out or devoting a lot of time doing something," Russell said, "it's good to share that."
Three months into training, Russell tackled her first competition. The couple joined Axios Academy, near 75th and Pacific Streets, about two years after starting the sport.
"I'm a very competitive person," she said. "This is a safe outlet where I can get all competitive and focus on not doing that in other areas."
The Russells practice at Axios about five days a week. On off days, they squeeze in cardio and weight training.
Earning a black belt can be done in five years, said John Hansen, head instructor at Axios Academy. But it typically takes around 10 to 15 years.
"To be able to earn that rank in that much time and be competitive with people who have been at that level for that long, that's pretty impressive," Hansen said.
Hansen confirmed that Russell is the first woman in her organization, which spans multiple states, and in Omaha to earn the achievement. But in another rare feat, she earned her black belt at the same ceremony as her husband.
"They've both been incredibly successful on a competitive level," Hansen said.
Russell has seen success on and off the mat. When she first started, the 5-foot-4-inch woman was cutting weight to compete in the 185-pound weight class. Now she competes at around 125 to 135 pounds.
She has won a number of competitions at various levels.
But a big takeaway has been gaining confidence and knowing she could defend herself if necessary.
"I think off the mat, it's just a little bit of therapy," Russell said. "I didn't come into it from a place of trauma, but what I have learned is I don't need to be scared. I can hold my head up and be confident."
On the mat, Russell is dedicated. She can be a harsh critic, Hansen said, not cutting herself any slack when things go awry in training or competition.
Combat sports often are dominated by men. Russell achieving a black belt at an elite level is unique, her coach said.
"She's an incredible athlete to work with," Hansen said. "I can't think of someone more deserving. She put in the work and she's a good role model for women."
People can have plenty of reasons to get into Brazilian jiujitsu, Russell said, but the sport can be intimidating for women.
"These training opportunities can be a challenge," she said. "It can be scary, but it is 100% worth it to stick it out. I hope that more women do and more women can get to black belt."
Next on Russell's to-do list is winning the majors as a black belt: "I just have this goal of world domination, pretty much."
