Omahan becomes first woman in the area to earn black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu

But a big takeaway has been gaining confidence and knowing she could defend herself if necessary.

"I think off the mat, it's just a little bit of therapy," Russell said. "I didn't come into it from a place of trauma, but what I have learned is I don't need to be scared. I can hold my head up and be confident."

On the mat, Russell is dedicated. She can be a harsh critic, Hansen said, not cutting herself any slack when things go awry in training or competition.

Combat sports often are dominated by men. Russell achieving a black belt at an elite level is unique, her coach said.

"She's an incredible athlete to work with," Hansen said. "I can't think of someone more deserving. She put in the work and she's a good role model for women."

People can have plenty of reasons to get into Brazilian jiujitsu, Russell said, but the sport can be intimidating for women.

"These training opportunities can be a challenge," she said. "It can be scary, but it is 100% worth it to stick it out. I hope that more women do and more women can get to black belt."