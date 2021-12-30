Omahans experiencing lengthy waits to get COVID tests

Wait times at the Fort Omaha campus in North Omaha have ranged from 10 minutes to a little over an hour, test-takers report.

At the college's South Omaha campus, wait times were around an hour and 45 minutes on Wednesday. One person saw several drivers give up and exit the line.

One World-Herald reporter waited more than three hours for a test at a Kohll's Rx location on Wednesday afternoon. Such a long wait is an anomaly, pharmacist David Kohll said, possibly caused by a staffing shortage at the site.

The wait time for a test at one of the five Kohll's Rx locations can be as short as 20 minutes, particularly at the pharmacy's Millard location, Kohll said.

Since the beginning of last week, Steely said, an average of about 775 tests were being done per day at Nomi Health's Oak View site, up from a previous average of 200 to 300 a day. The North Omaha location has been doing about 185 tests a day and the South Omaha site is at about 220 tests a day.

An average of 900 tests are being done a day across all the Kohll's Rx locations, Kohll said.