Omaha's air quality hits unhealthy level; people urged to limit outdoor activities

Omahans likely will see or smell smoke at some point Saturday.

But it was too early to predict on Friday how air quality will be impacted, said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.

Smoke drifting in from wildfires in Canada led to a drop in air quality in the Omaha area on Friday. Douglas County's air quality fell into the "unhealthy" range.

Air quality had improved slightly by Friday afternoon, Barjenbruch said, but it still was unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups.

In the "unhealthy" air quality range, anyone can experience adverse health effects. Members of sensitive groups — including those with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children — may experience more serious health effects.

Whether poor air quality persists over the weekend depends on how hot and fast the fires are burning, Barjenbruch said. He noted that air quality in South Dakota and Minnesota still was poor as of Friday afternoon, and that air will move into Nebraska over time.

"There will probably be smoke in the air, but will it be thick enough to cause issues?" Barjenbruch said.