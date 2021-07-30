Omaha's air quality hits unhealthy level; people urged to limit outdoor activities

Omahans likely will see or smell smoke at some point Saturday.
But it was too early to predict on Friday how air quality will be impacted, said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley.
Smoke drifting in from wildfires in Canada led to a drop in air quality in the Omaha area on Friday. Douglas County's air quality fell into the "unhealthy" range.
Air quality had improved slightly by Friday afternoon, Barjenbruch said, but it still was unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups.
In the "unhealthy" air quality range, anyone can experience adverse health effects. Members of sensitive groups — including those with heart or lung diseases, older adults and children — may experience more serious health effects.
Whether poor air quality persists over the weekend depends on how hot and fast the fires are burning, Barjenbruch said. He noted that air quality in South Dakota and Minnesota still was poor as of Friday afternoon, and that air will move into Nebraska over time.
"There will probably be smoke in the air, but will it be thick enough to cause issues?" Barjenbruch said.
This situation doesn't happen often in Nebraska, said Dr. Sara May, associate professor of allergy and immunology with the Nebraska Medical Center.
Symptoms caused by poor air quality can include burning or watery eyes, shortness of breath, chest tightness, coughing and wheezing, May said.
In addition to avoiding heavy outdoor activity when air quality is poor, May said people should stay inside, keep windows closed at home and while driving, and recirculate air in the car.
People with underlying health conditions should follow instructions from their primary care physicians and use inhalers given to them by those providers, May said. Anyone who experiences serious medical issues caused by poor air quality should seek medical attention.
"People need to be aware of the situation for their health and safety," said Russ Hadan, the Douglas County Health Department's supervisor of air quality.
As people plan outdoor activities over the weekend, they should be aware of the potential for poor air quality and check with local health departments. The air quality index is available at douglascountyairquality.com.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2