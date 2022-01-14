Omaha's Trek Up the Tower moves back to virtual format

Shortly after announcing a return to an in-person event, organizers of Trek of the Tower shifted the annual stair-climbing competition to a virtual format.

Officials announced the change Friday, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community.

Typically, participants climb the 40 floors and 870 steps of the First National Tower in downtown Omaha. The event, which is a fundraiser for The Wellbeing Partners, usually draws more than 1,000 participants.

The event was postponed in 2021 and eventually adopted a virtual format.

Instead of climbing the tower, participants will track their movement in steps rather than flights in an app from Feb. 12 to March 28.

Officials said the Trek would total about 2,000 steps. But they're encouraging participants to hit a little over 15,000 steps in the competition.

The app, MoveSpring, pairs with a phone or fitness tracker and allows participants to compete against friends, family and co-workers with a real-time leaderboard.