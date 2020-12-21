Ask Amy: Everyone needs a book on their bed this year

Dear Readers: Every year at Christmastime, I prompt readers to put “A Book on Every Bed.”

The idea originally came from historian David McCullough. On the Christmas mornings of his youth, the very first thing he woke up to was a wrapped book at the base of his bed, left there by Santa.

Working with my literacy partner, Children’s Reading Connection, this campaign has grown to include schools, libraries and bookstores.

This year is different. All of us — not just children — need a good book on our beds.

I’ve reached out to some of my favorite independent booksellers for their special picks for books for all ages.

I hope you will be inspired to put A Book on Every Bed this year, and not only for Christmas. This idea is one to sustain people throughout what might be a long and dark winter.

Baby and toddlers

From Brigid Hubberman, Children’s Reading Connection (childrensreadingconnection.org):

“Baby Cakes,” by Karma Wilson and Sam Williams

“Haiku Baby,” by Betsy E. Snyder