Ask Amy: I found some 'unsavory' letters from my half-sister's mom to our dad. Should I tell her?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: During the pandemic, I started exploring my genealogy and recently found out that I have a half-sister, “Barb.” We have the same father.

Barb was put up for adoption as an infant. Our father passed away without divulging her existence.

Barb and I have been in touch and are sharing information about our lives.

I recently discovered letters written by Barb’s biological mother to our father during her pregnancy. Most of the letters are very loving, and detail what seems like a caring relationship between two very young people who were teenagers and impoverished students who were not ready to raise a child. I have shared some information in the letters, and would like to share more, however the letters are not all good. Adoption was not the first plan for this pregnancy, if you get what I mean.

Should I give the letters to Barb? Should I weed out the unsavory ones? Should I just give her a couple of letters that detail the love her biological mother had for her new baby and the love these two people had for each other? They are very poignant and heartfelt.