Ask Amy: I want to take my son on a fishing trip. My girlfriend thinks I'm leaving her kids out

This has obviously upset your partner. Does she view your 22-year-old son as her own? I’m guessing not, because he doesn’t live nearby, and he’s an adult. But claiming this important kinship runs both ways, as you should remind her.

In addition to advocating for her kids to have a close relationship with you, it’s possible that she feels left behind, as you make plans that don’t include her and your young son.

Building a relationship with stepchildren takes time, effort and patience. Show her that you are willing to put in the time and effort to continue to build a healthy and positive relationship with them. In my opinion, this should not preclude an annual fishing trip, which, in time, your younger son (and perhaps stepchildren) could join.

Dear Amy: This is a “trivial” subject that has nonetheless bothered me for years.

My parents have the original Trivial Pursuit game, circa 1983.

At various get-togethers, my mom will drag out this relic and enthusiastically try to rally us around a good old game of “General Knowledge.”