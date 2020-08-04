Ask Amy: I was raised in an abusive home. How do I respond when people ask about my family?

Happily Orphaned in Austin

Dear Orphaned: Estrangement is one thing, but I would call your family dynamic “escape and survival.” Given your childhood, survival is a triumph. You have gotten professional help, and you are doing very well.

When you first meet people, you could answer queries by saying, “I grew up in a little town outside of Lubbock. I had a very rough childhood and I’m not in touch with my birth family.”

Some people might press further — out of curiosity or commiseration. You can then say, “That’s all I really have to say about it. But what about you? Where did you grow up?”

If people who know you pry for details and insist that you “forgive and make up,” you can offer the extremely polite brush-off by saying, “It sounds like you really care about this. I’m doing really well, so thank you!”

Sidestepping in this way let’s people feel validated (validation is often their motivation, anyway), and also sends the message that your childhood is not up for discussion and dissection.