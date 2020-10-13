Ask Amy: I'd like to have a few friends over. How can I be sure they've been coronavirus-cautious?

Is it unreasonable for me to say that he can’t come to the wedding?

I don’t want to act like a Bridezilla.

Hopeful Dear Hopeful: You and your fiancé each have the right to invite people from your individual list to your wedding. As obnoxious as “James” might be, my own perspective is that you simply not liking someone on your fiancé’s list does not justify eliminating him altogether. However, that “sloppy seconds” comment does put James in the invitation “red zone.”

You and your fiancé should talk about this. Why does he want to include James? Why don’t you? Would James’ presence at your wedding and reception ruin it for you? Would his absence at the wedding ruin it in some way for your fiancé?

Having a point of view about who attends your wedding does not make you a “Bridezilla.” (Let’s reserve that term for brides who throw tantrums over trivial matters.)