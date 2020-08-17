Ask Amy: I'm an essential worker, but I'm not treated like one

Dear Amy: I am an essential worker. I work with the public on a daily basis. Times have been hard for everyone, and my heart goes out to those who are suffering. I am thankful that, for the most part, my family is happy and healthy.

At my job, which I LOVE, I have been thanked for my service but also had an equal number of people say, “Well, at least you’re working.” I have seen society slowly decay. At night as I drive home, I have had people just walk out into the streets disregarding the cars driving by. I have seen homeless camps pop up in parking lots of closed stores. People don’t even try to hide their theft — they just take.

With all the closed places out there, the ones that have been open are being overrun. We essential workers are tired and feel that we are also forgotten. The unemployed have been getting more from the government than I make in a month. I am struggling to pay my bills and would be losing my house if not for family and friends.

All I want is for someone to acknowledge that we are in need, too. Thank you for listening.

One of the Forgotten