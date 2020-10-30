Ask Amy: I've returned to the office after working from home, and the gossip seems worse now

The study concluded that participants who wrote in gratitude journals participated in significantly less gossip and other toxic behaviors at work. There are a number of theories about why this practice seems to work, but basically, anchoring to gratitude can significantly boost an individual’s mental and emotional outlook and attitude. And people who feel good (or better) about themselves and their lives are kinder toward others.

This might be a good exercise for you and your colleagues; if you’re not in a position to directly address the toxicity and suggest this as a potential solution, then you might try it — or meditation — on your own. Starting each day with a mindful recognition of the good things in your own life may make the toxicity seem less pointed and painful.

Dear Amy: My husband “Paul’s” birthday is coming up.

Paul and I got married in our 40s. It is an only marriage for us both, so we were each single for a long time beforehand.

A couple of years before we got together, I hired a photographer to take “boudoir” photos of me — no nudity, but they are sexy.