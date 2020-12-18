Ask Amy: Lately, I can't get motivated to work and am easily angered . What is wrong with me

Your behavior are all indicators of depression.

You cannot help being depressed, but you must do everything possible to deal with it. See your physician right away and ask for a referral to a therapist.

This might not be the right time for you to be in a relationship, in part because you are acting out in anger, which affects your boyfriend's self-worth, as well as yours.

You acknowledge your negative behavior (good for you), but now you should really commit to working on yourself. With treatment, you will gain insight, strength, and tools to cope.

Dear Amy: Our large family is all grown, with kids in various life and career stages.

Within the limits of our physical and financial ability (and based on their needs), we help our kids as much as we can.

In the last few years we have allowed two of our adult children to live with us on a short-term basis when moving states to take a job or while attending college.

Early this year, our son announced that he and his family would need to move in with us, as he was applying for a new job.