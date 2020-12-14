Ask Amy: My boyfriend is financially incompetent. I and his parents manage his life

Dear Mama: If “Steve” wants to become a functioning adult, then you can try to inspire him to approach this important issue not as his loan officer, but as his partner.

At the very least, you two should commit to a weekly meeting to review your joint expenses and settle up. You might agree to the concept of “paying yourselves first,” by each contributing an equal amount toward your joint expenses and then drawing down that amount. You should also look at lifestyle choices and changes you can make in order to afford your expenses.

I appreciate the work of Dave Ramsey (Daveramsey.com), whose radio show, podcast, and books feature a lot of good advice.

The real question is one of motivation. If Steve wants to remain an overgrown man-boy who is reliant on his parents and his girlfriend to pay his way, then you should take a hard look at the relationship.

Dear Amy: I’ve been married to my husband for 15 years. I love his family.

His brother has had some ups and downs in the past. He got married last spring. I couldn’t be happier for him and his new wife, but their choice of how to share news is in poor taste.