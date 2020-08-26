Ask Amy: My friend doesn't believe the pandemic is that bad and won't take precautions

Dear Amy: I have a close friend who lives in another state. She doesn’t believe the pandemic is very bad, and though she does wear a mask when going out, she doesn’t take any other precautions and lives her life as normal. She believes that everyone should try to get sick in order to get “herd immunity.”

Now my friend wants to come to this area to visit. I told her upfront that my husband and I are not allowing people into our house at this time, and that we could meet outside somewhere. That ruffled her feathers a little, but I think she agreed to that. Then, she wanted to know if I could pick her up at the airport and drive her 30 to 40 miles so she could stay with a relative.

She made a snide comment about, “Or do you not want me in your car, either?”

I told her no, and that my husband is in agreement with me.

I don’t know how to smooth things over with my friend when she is on the opposite spectrum of caring about this virus and about other people’s health.

She is an intelligent person who cares about her own health, and politically and ideologically we have always been on the same page, so I’m struggling to deal with this rift and how to approach my friend with my concerns over her visit.