Ask Amy: My partner gets sloppier and sloppier, and I don't think I can take it any more

Amy, I am 63 years old. I know two things: First, our bad habits get worse as we age, and second, I cannot keep up this house on my own for the rest of my life.

I’m afraid of the future. I still love her, and I remember how much we used to “click.” But now... is she lazy, or is she depressed?

When I’ve tried to get her to open up or even go for counseling together or on her own, she turns it into an argument.

What words can I say to get her to care about herself — and us?

— Hanging On

Dear Hanging On: I cannot give you the magic words that will lift the scales from your partner’s eyes, help her to exit the closet, and then clean up the closet afterward. You cannot force her to love you differently.

Let’s do you.

Read your own query and ask yourself (not your partner): Is this what I want? Am I living the life I want to live?

Answer those questions honestly, and then make a choice that focuses on you and on fixing your life, not hers.