Ricketts expected to sign bill banning abortion method after Nebraska Legislature passes measure

LINCOLN — Last-minute drama didn't stop Nebraska lawmakers Thursday from passing a bill banning one type of second-trimester abortions in the state.

Legislative Bill 814, introduced by State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, passed on a 33-8 vote after barely surviving a filibuster.

The bill would prohibit an abortion method known medically as dilation and evacuation. The procedure involves dilating a woman’s cervix and removing the fetus in pieces. Abortion opponents call the procedure dismemberment abortion.

The bill now heads to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is expected to sign it into law. Earlier this year, Ricketts put out a column in which he called for an end to "this horrendous form of abortion."

Geist said lawmakers "did the right thing" in passing the bill, although she acknowledged that banning one abortion method would not end abortions.

"It is a step in the right direction in the sense that when babies are aborted, this is more humane," she said.

But Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue sat out the vote after saying she had serious concerns about the bill that had not been addressed.