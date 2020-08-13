Ricketts expected to sign bill banning abortion method after Nebraska Legislature passes measure

LINCOLN — Last-minute drama didn't stop Nebraska lawmakers Thursday from passing a bill banning one type of second-trimester abortions in the state.
Legislative Bill 814, introduced by State Sen. Suzanne Geist of Lincoln, passed on a 33-8 vote after barely surviving a filibuster.
The bill would prohibit an abortion method known medically as dilation and evacuation. The procedure involves dilating a woman’s cervix and removing the fetus in pieces. Abortion opponents call the procedure dismemberment abortion.
The bill now heads to Gov. Pete Ricketts, who is expected to sign it into law. Earlier this year, Ricketts put out a column in which he called for an end to "this horrendous form of abortion."
Geist said lawmakers "did the right thing" in passing the bill, although she acknowledged that banning one abortion method would not end abortions.
"It is a step in the right direction in the sense that when babies are aborted, this is more humane," she said.
But Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue sat out the vote after saying she had serious concerns about the bill that had not been addressed.
She said LB 814 would not end dismemberment abortions because it only bans procedures done with clamps, forceps or similar instruments. The ban would not apply if suction is used to remove pieces of a fetus. The ban also would not apply if the fetus was killed before being removed, a process that Blood called equally horrific.
Blood had voted for the measure at the first and second rounds of debate based on a proposed amendment. The amendment was never debated after opponents filibustered the bill at each stage.
Her decision meant supporters of LB 814 were short one vote to cut off the final-round filibuster. Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte, who has been absent since lawmakers rejected a last-minute attempt to get his student discipline bill passed, arrived to provide that last vote midway through the roll call.
Opponents, led by Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, predicted the bill will face a legal challenge and be found unconstitutional.
Courts have blocked similar bans in all but three of the dozen states that have passed them. Two states where the bans have taken effect have no abortion providers that perform second-trimester abortions.
Legal proceedings are ongoing in a third state. On Friday, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the injunction against the Arkansas ban and sent the case back to the district court, instructing the court to reconsider its previous ruling in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision this summer.
