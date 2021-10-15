Ricketts' order intended to ease health care workforce pressures in Nebraska

The ongoing COVID-19 vaccination effort, the recent approval of booster shots and the arrival of flu shot season means pharmacists are being kept extra busy these days.

That's why the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and two other industry groups recently asked Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts to allow pharmacists to supervise more pharmacy technicians, students and interns when administering vaccines than the three they're normally allowed to monitor.

"We were starting to panic about the ability to deliver as many vaccinations as need (to) be (given)," said Marcia Mueting, the association's executive director.

The pharmacists received their waiver Thursday as part of an executive order Ricketts issued that temporarily suspended various state licensing requirements for a number of health professions, from health care facility administrators to alcohol and drug counselors.

The order is intended to supplement an earlier executive order that Ricketts issued Aug. 26 when he declared a hospital staffing emergency. That order waived some licensing requirements for hospitals, including authorizing the credentialing of retired or inactive nurses and deferring some continuing education requirements.

The order took effect Thursday and remains in force through the end of the year.