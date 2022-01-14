Ricketts says Nebraska Med Center shouldn't perform non-emergency surgeries

The measure says that the state health department finds that the "current hospital capacity and healthcare resources at the Nebraska Medical Center are reaching near capacity as noted in the activation of the NMC Crisis Standards of Care plan, and that the immediate implementation of the following Directed Health Measure is necessary to preserve sufficient hospital capacity and health care resources to ensure public health needs can be met."

A number of health systems across the country are enacting crisis plans as they face the dual challenges of rising case counts fueled by the omicron COVID variant and a growing number of health care workers sidelined by their own or their relatives' infections.

No other hospital was named in the health measure. Many of the large hospitals in the state have been limiting surgeries and procedures that can wait for months as they have responded to increased demand for care of all types, including a high number of patients with COVID-19.