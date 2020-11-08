Risk of catching coronavirus on a plane is low, finds study co-authored by NU researchers

“It wasn’t meant to represent every possible situation you could be on an airplane,” said Dr. Joshua Santarpia, an associate professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the NSRI’s research director.

Still, Kinahan said, the experiment offers evidence that an aircraft cabin is one of the safest indoor environments when it comes to exposure to the coronavirus.

The six minutes it takes to clear the aerosols from an airliner compares with 104 minutes in a typical single-family home and 35 minutes in a hospital operating room or patient isolation room, according to the study.

“Those of us that do aerosol science were surprised how quickly the aerosol cleared,” Kinahan said.

The transmission rate was so low, researchers estimated that it would take a flight of at least 54 hours before someone could possibly be infected through aerosol transmission, even on a plane that is completely full. That’s far longer than even the longest airline or Patriot Express flight.

A leading flight attendants union, the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, cautiously welcomed the findings but urged airlines not to scale back safety measures already in place.