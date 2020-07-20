Three residents die in coronavirus outbreak at Council Bluffs nursing home

A coronavirus outbreak at a Council Bluffs nursing home has killed three residents.
Nineteen residents and 11 workers at the Risen Son Christian Village at 3000 Risen Son Blvd. have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last several weeks, according to a statement from the nursing home.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said Monday that the three most recent COVID-19 deaths in the county were Risen Son residents — two men and one woman, each 81 or older. Those deaths were announced by the county on July 8, Friday and Saturday.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
In its statement, Risen Son said that all of the residents who tested positive live in the skilled nursing center portion of the facility and that most did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Risen Son said the staff members who tested positive are isolating at home. The first positive case at the facility was reported June 26 after widespread testing days earlier.
“We notified public health officials as required and are following procedures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Ray Dickison, chief operating officer and leader of a COVID-19 task force for Risen Son parent company Christian Horizons.
In the statement, Risen Son said it continues to "enforce the recommended preventative actions, such as visitor restriction, associate screening, social distancing, eliminating all group dining, only conducting individualized, engagement activities for skilled nursing residents and implementing all infection control prevention and precautions."
Our best staff images from July 2020
eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.