Tour de Nebraska bike ride plans route through Sandhills

Tour de Nebraska is back for its 34th year offering cyclists a 240-mile route through the Sandhills.

The five-day ride, from June 22 to June 26, will start and finish in Loup City. Loup City is about two hours west-northwest of Lincoln.

The ride is in bicycle-friendly areas, featuring quiet roads, dramatic vistas, winding rivers, cowboy towns, ranches and wildlife.

Overnight stops are offered in Broken Bow and Ord. Riders also have the option to go tubing or tanking on the North Loup River.

New this year is a gravel road adventure, a two-day ride with an overnight experience at Bootleg Brewers near Taylor, Nebraska. The option is limited to the first 20 riders who sign up.

Organizers expect about 400 riders this year. For more information, visit tourdenebraska.com.

