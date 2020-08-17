Trek Up the Tower moving to spring date in 2021

Keep climbing those stairs, Omahans.

Trek Up the Tower, an annual stair climbing competition, is still scheduled for 2021. But it’s going to be delayed until spring.

The event, typically held every February, will take place May 8, 2021.

Trek Up the Tower, which will be in its 15th year, is a fundraiser for The Wellbeing Partners, an organization that promotes worksite wellness.

It typically draws more than 1,000 participants to the First National Tower in downtown Omaha. Athletes — some seasoned and others beginners — climb up the tower’s 40 floors and 870 steps.

Postponing will make for better odds of being able to host an in-person event, organizers said. Trek Up the Tower organizers plan to meet with officials at the First National Tower at the end of the year to discuss ways to make the event safe and comfortable.

If an in-person climb is still deemed too risky in 2021, organizers said it could shift to a virtual format.

