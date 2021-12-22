Two more omicron COVID cases reported in Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant in Douglas County residents.

The report brings to 12 the number of omicron cases confirmed in the county so far. Ten cases were reported in county residents Tuesday, the first in the new variant wave. Statewide, a total of 20 cases had been confirmed as of Wednesday.

Lancaster County also reported its first case of COVID caused by the highly transmissible variant on Tuesday.

Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said Tuesday that she was not surprised to see omicron in the county and that it's not out of the realm of possibility that more cases of omicron-caused COVID are circulating in the community.

Little is known about any of the Douglas County residents identified with omicron.

