Two more omicron COVID cases reported in Douglas County

Peter Angeletti from UNMC explains how the omicron variant is spreading faster.
The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant in Douglas County residents.
The report brings to 12 the number of omicron cases confirmed in the county so far. Ten cases were reported in county residents Tuesday, the first in the new variant wave. Statewide, a total of 20 cases had been confirmed as of Wednesday.
Lancaster County also reported its first case of COVID caused by the highly transmissible variant on Tuesday.
Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said Tuesday that she was not surprised to see omicron in the county and that it's not out of the realm of possibility that more cases of omicron-caused COVID are circulating in the community.
Little is known about any of the Douglas County residents identified with omicron.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of December 2021
Insulation from a neighbor's roof that was ripped off is stuck in a tree in Matt Thiele's yard after a high wind warning storm hit Beaver Lake. Photographed on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Hawkins and Villanova's Caleb Daniels fight for a loose ball on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The sunrise is reflected i the window of the The Grove Juicery, located at 2401 Farnam Street on Friday
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska State Patrol officer blocks Highway 92 just west of Yutan, Nebraska after a report of downed power lines after a storm on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Damaged buildings can be seen on the south side of Neola, Iowa, on Thursday. Preliminary assessments of damage reveal that tornadoes of EF2 intensity struck Neola and McClelland, Iowa, and Beaver Lake in Nebraska on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
This year’s All-Nebraska first team got to see this Chinook helicopter up close, then they got to see what it could do in the air. See behind the scenes video of the photoshoot on
NEPrepZone.com.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jeremiah Huff plays tennis with Kyle Schmit (not pictured) at the tennis courts at Bemis Park in shorts as the high temperature was close to 50 degrees in December.
Chris Machian, The World-Herald
Firefighters spray water on Mulholland Grocery in Malvern, Iowa, on Tuesday morning after a fire destroyed the building Monday night.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Ryan Hawkins celebrates two points in between Villanova's Brandon Slater, left and Jermaine Samuels, right, during the second half on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Christmas lights are reflected in a window as the first snow of the season falls over Lafayette Avenue near 33rd Street in Omaha on Friday, December 10, 2021.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brothers Seth, 4, and Titus Wissink, 3, of Millard, watch the light show outside Marc and Deb Hansen's La Vista home, which is in its final holiday season. "I will miss the kids coming to see it and enjoy it," Marc Hansen said.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers tend to a glass skylight on the Burlington Capital building in downtown Omaha on Thursday. Their job was made easier by a high temperature of 68 degrees in the city, a record high for Dec. 2 and some 25 degrees above normal conditions for this time of year. Temperatures for Friday are expected to reach the mid-50s. Story in Midlands, Page B3
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Omaha Skutt Abby Schomers, Lincoln Southwest Shaylee Myers, Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand and Gretna's Skylar McCune pose for a selfie with a sea lion the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Gretna's Skylar McCune, Omaha Skutt Abby Schomers, Lincoln Southwest Shaylee Myers, Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand, Waverly's Bekka Allick, Elkhorn South' Kylie Weeks and Omaha Westside's Destiny Ndam-Simpson pose for a portrait inside the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit at the Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium on Wednesday. They are the 2021 All-Nebraska volleyball team. Behind them, a sea lion named Chino is investigating a volleyball.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nicklin Hames (1) spins while trying to hit the ball in the Florida State vs. Nebraska NCAA Division I tournament second round volleyball match in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Jaela Zimmerman (7) talks with her team while injured as they come together following their loss of the Kansas vs. Creighton NCAA Division I tournament second round volleyball match in Omaha on Friday. Kansas won in four sets.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Lancers' Cam Mitchell skates agains the Tri-City Storm on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Lancers skate out during player introductions before taking on the Tri-City Storm on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Lancers' Jared Wright scores a second period goal on Tri-City Storm goalie Chase Clark on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Rebecca Patrick of Bellevue gets a gnome tattoo from artist Josh Cunningham at Collective Skin Tattoo Parlor on Saturday. This was the first year the shop offered holiday-themed tattoos, along with events on Halloween and Friday the 13th.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
