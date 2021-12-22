 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Two more omicron COVID cases reported in Douglas County
2 comments

Two more omicron COVID cases reported in Douglas County

Peter Angeletti from UNMC explains how the omicron variant is spreading faster.

The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant in Douglas County residents.

The report brings to 12 the number of omicron cases confirmed in the county so far. Ten cases were reported in county residents Tuesday, the first in the new variant wave. Statewide, a total of 20 cases had been confirmed as of Wednesday.

Lancaster County also reported its first case of COVID caused by the highly transmissible variant on Tuesday. 

Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse said Tuesday that she was not surprised to see omicron in the county and that it's not out of the realm of possibility that more cases of omicron-caused COVID are circulating in the community.

Little is known about any of the Douglas County residents identified with omicron. 

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066, twitter.com/julieanderson41

2 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert