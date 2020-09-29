Tyson Foods to open medical clinic for workers at Lexington beef plant

Tyson Foods is partnering with a health care provider to open a new medical clinic serving the meatpacking workers at Tyson’s beef plant in Lexington and their families.
Lexington, population 10,000, is home to a Tyson plant that employs nearly 3,000 people. Early on in the pandemic, the plant and surrounding Dawson County were hit hard by the coronavirus. The rate of infection has decreased significantly since March, but still about 1 in 24 people in Dawson County have tested positive for the virus.
The new clinic is part of a pilot project between Tyson and corporate health care company Marathon Health, which will run the facilities. Clinics providing primary and preventative care and mental health counseling will be established near seven Tyson plants. Other locations include Storm Lake, Iowa, and Holcomb, Kansas.
Many plants have on-site nurses or health staff, and some, like the JBS USA plant in Grand Island, operate clinics, too. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration said there are many health and safety hazards in the meatpacking industry, including sharp and dangerous tools, slips and falls and repetitive motion injuries from breaking down animal carcasses.
The Tyson clinics are expected to begin opening in the first half of 2021.
“This is exactly the kind of healthcare our team members and their families need and deserve,” Dave Roemmich, the manager of the Lexington plant, said in a press release. “We look forward to collaborating with Lexington Regional Health Center and other local healthcare providers to leverage their resources and further ensure access to quality care for our team members.”
Full-time Tyson workers are required to have health insurance through either Tyson or a family member’s plan, but the clinics should make it even easier to see a doctor or provider, officials said.
“We’re piloting these clinics to promote a culture of health in our company that results in a healthier workforce,” said Johanna Söderström, Tyson’s executive vice president and chief human resources officer. “Some of our frontline team members aren’t using their health plan benefits, and others don’t seek care until there’s a crisis. We want to change that by providing access to care that can help detect health conditions early and promote healthy habits.”