UNMC expert explains why delta variant of COVID is so infectious

That's a "dire warning sign" that the U.S. won't have the same experience as the U.K., Lawler said.

"I'm concerned this is going to be the worst phase of the pandemic for much of the United States," he said, "particularly states like ours that have low vaccination rates."

At the same time, Lawler said he is encouraged by data showing that more people are getting vaccinated.

"If we can build on that momentum and get enough of the community vaccinated, we really would have a very mild experience with this delta wave," he said.

A legitimate vaccination target for the U.S., he said, is at least 70% of the population. Getting to 75% to 80% will start to produce dramatic reductions in transmission. Some states in the northeastern part of the U.S. are farther ahead in their vaccination campaigns. In Vermont, for example, 84.2% of residents 12 and older had received at least one dose of vaccine by Thursday. Such states, Lawler said, are seeing relatively mild waves of delta.

Nebraska, he said, is probably a month behind states that had early delta surges. Most of those states could see continued increases in case numbers for at least the next three to four weeks.