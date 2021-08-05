UNMC expert explains why delta variant of COVID is so infectious

Seeing is believing, the saying goes, so the folks at the University of Nebraska Medical Center decided that displaying giant images of the coronavirus might be even more believable.
On Thursday, UNMC's iEXCEL team debuted color video animations of the delta variant of COVID-19 entering a human cell, hijacking it and making thousands more virus particles. The animations also showed vaccine-generated antibodies blocking the virus from entering cells in the first place.
Much of the process is the same with the delta variant as with earlier versions of the virus.
Dr. James Lawler, co-executive director of UNMC's Global Center for Health Security, stood in front of a 10-by-25-foot computer-aided-design wall to explain how delta is different. He also addressed why it's causing such a surge in cases in areas with low vaccination rates and why it's important for more people to get vaccinated.
Many experts, he said, were hopeful several weeks ago that the delta wave in the U.S. would be similar to what has been happening in the United Kingdom, which saw a dramatic spike in cases but lower hospitalization rates than what was seen in previous waves.
But in states such as Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Mississippi, hospital and intensive care unit admissions are going up at the same rate or higher than they were last fall. Already busy hospitals could become overwhelmed.
That's a "dire warning sign" that the U.S. won't have the same experience as the U.K., Lawler said.
"I'm concerned this is going to be the worst phase of the pandemic for much of the United States," he said, "particularly states like ours that have low vaccination rates."
At the same time, Lawler said he is encouraged by data showing that more people are getting vaccinated.
"If we can build on that momentum and get enough of the community vaccinated, we really would have a very mild experience with this delta wave," he said.
A legitimate vaccination target for the U.S., he said, is at least 70% of the population. Getting to 75% to 80% will start to produce dramatic reductions in transmission. Some states in the northeastern part of the U.S. are farther ahead in their vaccination campaigns. In Vermont, for example, 84.2% of residents 12 and older had received at least one dose of vaccine by Thursday. Such states, Lawler said, are seeing relatively mild waves of delta.
Nebraska, he said, is probably a month behind states that had early delta surges. Most of those states could see continued increases in case numbers for at least the next three to four weeks.
Another concern: Schools are about to open. In the U.K., kids and schools significantly drove transmission of the delta wave.
Opening schools without masks and other measures that reduce transmission, such as spacing kids out and providing good ventilation, he said, would be "throwing gasoline on the fire."
In the Omaha metro area and beyond, the Westside Community Schools, the Ralston Public Schools and the Lincoln Public Schools have announced plans to require masks for elementary students, staff and visitors. Other area districts have said they will review health guidance as the school year approaches. Both the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have recommended that all students, teachers and staff mask in schools, regardless of their vaccination status.
Following the virus's trajectory requires an understanding of how it works.
The outside of the coronavirus is studded with bumps known as spike proteins, which the virus uses to attach to receptors on cells in people's airways and gain entry.
With the delta variant, Lawler said, scientists are seeing changes in the spike that allow it to bind more tightly to cell receptors and gain entry to cells more readily.
Delta is also better at turning our cells into virus factories, he said, producing more daughter virus particles than previous versions of the virus. Scientists now know that people with the delta virus can shed 1,000 times or more of the virus than those with previous versions. The variant appears to be twice as transmissible as the original.
It's also becoming more clear, Lawler said, that delta can cause more severe disease than the previous version of the virus. Studies in Canada and Europe indicate that the risk of hospitalization from delta is two to three times that of the old virus.
"So it not only spreads more easily; it causes more severe disease," he said. "And I think that’s why we’re seeing so many more ICU admissions from this wave of delta variant."
But he noted that serious infections and hospitalizations are still occurring primarily in the unvaccinated. The vaccines remain effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, even against delta.
The vaccines cause the body to produce antibodies, which target the spike protein and block it from binding to and entering cells. The vaccines, Lawler said, produce much higher levels of neutralizing antibodies than natural infections with the virus.
"And that’s why it’s so important that we get as many of our community vaccinated as possible," he said.
And, with more than 300 million doses in Americans' arms, and rare instances of side effects, it's clear that the vaccines are safe.
"I have extreme confidence in the safety of these vaccines, and certainly the efficacy data of these vaccines is quite clear," he said.
Whether boosters will be required or tweaks made to the vaccines remains unclear, he said.
What is clear is that the longer the pandemic goes on, the more opportunity the virus has to produce new variants that may eventually do a better job of circumventing the vaccines.
"We hope we can vaccinate enough of the world’s population that we can prevent that from happening," Lawler said, "and then we just have to worry about (providing) booster vaccines for people going forward."
5 key COVID-19 questions answered
What is a COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' case?
It’s when a fully vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus. A small number of such cases are expected and health officials say they're not a cause for alarm.
COVID-19 vaccines work by teaching the body to recognize the virus. So if you’re exposed to it after vaccination, your immune system should be ready to spring into action and fight it.
In studies, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna were around 95% effective at preventing illness, while the one-shot Johnson & Johnson shot was 72% effective, though direct comparisons are difficult. So while the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get sick.
If you do end up getting sick despite vaccination, experts say the shots are very good at reducing the severity of the illness — the main reason to get vaccinated.
Most people with breakthrough infections experience mild illness, said Dr. William Moss, a vaccine expert at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
In the U.S., people who weren't vaccinated make up nearly all hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
It’s difficult to determine why any particular breakthrough case happens. How much of the virus you’re exposed to could be a factor, Moss said. Our individual immune systems will also affect how well we respond to the shots. Some people, for example, have health conditions or take medications that could make their immune systems less responsive to the vaccines.
People might also have been exposed to the virus before the shots took full effect. Though less likely, they may have received a dose that was improperly stored or administered, Moss said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes variants could be factors in some breakthrough cases, though evidence so far indicates the vaccines used in the U.S. are protective against them.
Health officials are also watching for signs that breakthrough cases are rising, which could signal that protection from the vaccines is fading and boosters are needed.
Will COVID-19 vaccines work if I have a weak immune system?
Probably not as well as they do in healthy people, but the shots should offer some protection.
It’s why vaccinations are still recommended for people with immune systems weakened by disease or certain medications. It’s also important that your family, friends and caregivers get vaccinated, which will make it far less likely that they pass on the virus.
About 3% of U.S. adults have weakened immune systems. Among them are people with HIV or AIDS, transplant recipients, some cancer patients and people with autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and lupus.
COVID-19 shots weren’t studied in large numbers of people with weak immune systems. But limited data and experience with flu and pneumonia vaccines suggest they won’t work as well as they do in others. That means people with weakened immune systems should keep taking precautions like wearing masks and avoiding large crowds.
“It’s prudent to use all the precautions you were using before you were vaccinated,” said Dr. Ajit Limaye, a transplant expert at University of Washington Medicine in Seattle.
Although most cancer patients should get vaccinated as soon as they can, people getting stem cell transplant or CAR T-cell therapy should wait at least three months after treatment to get vaccinated, according to guidance from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. That delay will make sure the vaccines work as well as they can.
For transplant recipients, researchers are looking at whether an extra dose might make the vaccines more effective.
French guidelines recommend a third COVID-19 dose for the immunocompromised, including organ recipients. Israel recently began giving an extra dose of the Pfizer vaccine to transplant patients and others with weak immune systems. Some U.S. transplant recipients seek out a third dose on their own in hopes of more protection even though the federal government hasn't authorized extra vaccinations.
Do I need to take precautions at hotels if I’m vaccinated?
Most people won’t need to, but it depends on your situation.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the risk of COVID-19 is low if you're fully vaccinated, and that you can resume indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask or social distancing.
But if you have health issues, the CDC says to talk to your doctor about the need to continue taking precautions. Parents of young children may also want to be more careful until their kids are vaccinated. Guidance might vary by country as well, depending on local vaccination and infection rates.
“Hotels are safe, but I think there are individual personal factors that may sway you one way or another,” says Dr. Soniya Gandhi, associate chief medical officer at Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital.
To help you decide your comfort level, Gandhi suggests looking at infection and vaccination rates in the place you’re visiting. If cases are low, you should feel more confident about activities that could put you in close contact with others, like dining at a hotel restaurant or using the gym.
Most U.S. hotel chains took measures during the pandemic to reduce the risk of infections, and those changes remain in effect. Many hotels offer contactless check-in, prepackaged breakfast items instead of open buffets and more frequent cleaning of common areas.
Some hotels and inns, including the MGM Resort chain, have also upgraded their air filtration systems and even added individual air purifiers to some guest rooms.
If you're concerned, call ahead to see what protocols the hotel has in place.
Marriott, Hyatt, IHG Hotels & Resorts and other hotel operators have removed mask mandates for fully vaccinated guests at their U.S. hotels. Hilton’s mask rules vary by location, but employees are still required to wear masks.
