UNMC experts: COVID vaccine offers more protection than natural immunity

Even if there were such a number, he said, checking it periodically to see if it wanes and determining that it’s time for a vaccine is so complex that it would derail most attempts to get the broader population vaccinated and protected.

Nor are antibodies the whole story, Rupp said. The body also has a longer-term immune response, involving T cells and B cells, which is more difficult to measure.

Researchers do know that the immunity produced by immunization is more standardized — and more predictable. “It’s something we can monitor more easily, more readily,” he said.

Rupp said people who have had COVID probably can wait for some time after infection, probably two to three months, before getting vaccinated.

“There’s really good information to suggest if you’ve had COVID-19, and you get even one dose of vaccine, that you get a really robust booster effect,” he said.