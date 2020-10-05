UNMC experts warn Nebraskans of 'potential perfect storm' as coronavirus cases rise

Dr. Mark Rupp, chief of UNMC’s infectious diseases division, said the mask requirement should be expanded throughout the state.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has encouraged the use of masks by the state’s residents. But he has said repeatedly that he would not mandate masks.

Dr. Daniel Johnson, division chief of critical care at the Nebraska Medical Center, said ICU beds in the metro area are 85% full. The thought of having a flu season and COVID-19 at the same time makes clinicians “extremely uneasy.”

The medical center was far beyond ICU capacity in May, he said, and opened three additional COVID-19 units at that time.

“We all have the power to slow this down,” Johnson said. “But if people do not change the way (they) are currently behaving, we are not going to have capacity.”

Ricketts said last week that the state is in a much better position than it was in May. Health care providers have learned more about caring for COVID-19 patients, and the state has more protective gear, testing and contact tracing available.