UNMC helping to test whether oral drug can prevent COVID

Researchers worldwide have been working since the pandemic began to develop an oral medication that infected people could take soon after symptoms emerge to head off the worst of the illness. Currently, available COVID-19 treatments are delivered intravenously or by injection.

The United Kingdom authorized Merck's drug earlier this month. The firm also has agreed to let other companies make the pill available in poorer countries.

On Tuesday, drugmaker Pfizer announced a similar arrangement for its COVID-19 pill. The company said it reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections, the Associated Press reported.

Florescu said the new trial is intended to test the Merck drug in patients soon after exposure, without waiting for symptoms to begin.

"The earlier you start, the more likelihood the medication would work, because there's a low viral load," she said.

The drug is not, however, a substitute for COVID-19 vaccines, Florescu said. The vaccines provide immunity for months, while the drug would provide protection only during its five-day course.