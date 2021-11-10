UNMC researchers develop 'molecular scissors' to target HIV

In the current study, they used tiny lipid particles to deliver an RNA-based gene-editing system to the infected cells. Previously, the researchers had used a virus.

Mahmudul Hasan, one of the new study's co-lead authors, noted that the prior virus delivery system potentially could cause toxicities at the required high concentrations.

Similar lipid particles are used to deliver the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines that have been successful in millions of people against COVID-19.

In addition, the researchers this time sent in RNA-based gene-editing tools targeting not just one but five segments of the HIV DNA.

"We developed molecular tools against many different parts of the HIV genome, so we were able to cut multiple genes out, which reduces the chance that the virus is going to replicate again," Jonathan Herskovitz, another co-lead author of the study, said in a statement. The study's other leading author is Bhavesh Kevadiya.

The researchers wrote that the results provide "proof of concept" for the treatment to eliminate HIV.

Dr. Robert Gallo, who co-discovered HIV as the cause of AIDS in 1984, said Gendelman and his colleagues have been at the forefront of researching future HIV therapy.