UNMC to hold COVID Q&A for Spanish speakers

The University of Nebraska Medical Center will host an online session for Spanish-speaking Nebraskans Friday to answer questions about COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

The Facebook Live event at unmc.edu is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Community members can submit questions during the event, which will be recorded for playback on Facebook and on You Tube at www.youtube.com/unmcedu by clicking “videos.”

The event will feature Dr. Armando de Alba Rosales, an assistant professor of family medicine with UNMC's College of Medicine, and Dr. Sara Hurtado Bares, also an assistant professor with the college and an infectious diseases physician.

Moderating will be Marcela Carvajal Suarez of UNMC's College of Public Health.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.