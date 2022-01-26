UNMC to hold COVID Q&A for Spanish speakers

Nebraska hit a new all-time high for COVID cases last week, but the pace of growth slowed. And hospitals across the state continued to see more coronavirus cases.
The University of Nebraska Medical Center will host an online session for Spanish-speaking Nebraskans Friday to answer questions about COVID-19 and the omicron variant.
The Facebook Live event at
unmc.edu is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Community members can submit questions during the event, which will be recorded for playback on Facebook and on You Tube at www.youtube.com/unmcedu by clicking “videos.”
The event will feature Dr. Armando de Alba Rosales, an assistant professor of family medicine with UNMC's College of Medicine, and Dr. Sara Hurtado Bares, also an assistant professor with the college and an infectious diseases physician.
Moderating will be Marcela Carvajal Suarez of UNMC's College of Public Health.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of January 2022
Nate Jefferson runs sprints on the Keystone Trail near Roberts Park on Tuesday after a snow storm left snow next to the trail and ice in the Little Papillion Creek. The high temperature in Omaha was 49 degrees on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Joey Yamada roller blades through the Old Market in Omaha as temperatures dipped into the single digits on Wednesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A vehicle heads to towards East Pierce Street on Stutsman Street in Council Bluffs, Iowa in the snow on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton's Emma Ronsiek looks to pass in front of Seton Hall's Andra Espinoza-Hunter in the first half on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Corey Robison, 27, gazes through the origami crane mobile that his co-workers made for him during his treatment for a rare form of liver cancer.
ANNA REED photos, THE WORLD-HERALD
A new calf is welcomed to the elephant herd at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. The still-unnamed girl was born Friday to mom Kiki. A second baby elephant is also expected in Omaha within a few weeks.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Britt Prince (2) goes for two points with Omaha Skutt's Jesse Trout (2), Presley Douglas (14) and Julia Connealy (32) surrounding her in the Omaha Skutt vs. Elkhorn North girl's basketball game at Elkhorn North High School in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Rev. Ralph Lassiter is retiring as senior pastor after 17 years at Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Lassiter has encouraged people to follow his lead in getting the COVID-19 vaccine. “People in leadership positions have to let people know the truth,” he said.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Head Coach Amy Williams reacts to a call during their game against Michigan on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isabelle Bourne (left) battles Michigan's Maddie Nolan for the ball during their game on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate after defeating Michigan on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Whitney Brown (from left) and Sam Haiby hug Head Coach Amy Williams after defeating Michigan on Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.
EILEEN T. MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Abe, left, and Marge Workman hold photos from their 25th wedding anniversary. Since they eloped at a young age, they do not have photos from their actual wedding.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West cheerleaders perform during the Abraham Lincoln vs. Bellevue West boy's basketball game at Bellevue West High School on Tuesday. Bellevue West won the game 73-66.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha police officers walk out of a homeless encampment near 16th Street in Omaha on Tuesday. The man was later arrested on outstanding warrants.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha woke up to below zero temperatures on Sunday. This photo is looking east on Leavenworth Street from near 52nd Street,
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
