UNMC to hold COVID Q&A for Spanish speakers
Nebraska hit a new all-time high for COVID cases last week, but the pace of growth slowed. And hospitals across the state continued to see more coronavirus cases.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center will host an online session for Spanish-speaking Nebraskans Friday to answer questions about COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

The Facebook Live event at unmc.edu is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Community members can submit questions during the event, which will be recorded for playback on Facebook and on You Tube at www.youtube.com/unmcedu by clicking “videos.”

The event will feature Dr. Armando de Alba Rosales, an assistant professor of family medicine with UNMC's College of Medicine, and Dr. Sara Hurtado Bares, also an assistant professor with the college and an infectious diseases physician.

Moderating will be Marcela Carvajal Suarez of UNMC's College of Public Health.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

