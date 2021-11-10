Veterans' foundation gives $250,000 toward Midlands Hospital healing pavilion

Just in time for Veterans Day, the Veterans United Foundation honored veterans by donating $250,000 toward the construction of a healing pavilion at Midlands Hospital in Papillion.

The pavilion, which will be an outdoor gathering space for patients, families and employees, is part of the new Veterans Administration Community Living Center project at the hospital.

CHI Health and the VA Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System are partnering to open the 30,000-square-foot, 34-bed center on the fifth and sixth floors of the hospital at 11111 S. 84th St.

The center, which is under construction, is designed to provide short-stay rehabilitation, skilled nursing care and memory care to veterans.

Located just miles away from Offutt Air Force Base, the center is slated to open next spring. The agreement calls for CHI Health to make approximately $11 million in improvements to the two floors. The VA would then lease the space for 10 years with an option to extend the lease.