'We are excited': Omaha teachers relieved after getting COVID vaccines

Teachers in the Omaha area breathed a sigh of relief after receiving COVID-19 vaccinations on Saturday.
Paul Schulte, a kindergarten teacher at Grace Abbott Elementary in the Millard Public Schools, said teachers across the metro have waited for this moment.
The Douglas County Health Department announced earlier in the week that it expected to receive 5,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine to offer to educators on Saturday. The vaccines were offered in mass clinics at Millard North High School and Omaha North High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Educators from all public, private and parochial K-12 schools in Douglas County were eligible.
"Walking into Millard North High School (Saturday) morning, it was like a long-awaited reunion with fellow teachers and administrators," Schulte said. "Teachers across the metro have worked hard over the past year to make learning meaningful throughout this pandemic, and now we are excited to receive our vaccine."
Robert Miller, president of the Omaha Education Association, said the vaccines will be given in tiers according to how often staff members interact with students, and then from oldest to youngest.
"The first tier was all the staff members who had daily interaction with kids, and then they go from oldest to youngest," Miller said. "Tier two would be staff who are not with students on a daily basis."
Tim Royers, president of the Millard Education Association, said around 1,000 educators from the Millard district received their vaccines Saturday.
"A lot of advocacy, both public and behind the scenes, really needed to happen to kind of get to the point where we are now where we're seeing not just some educators being vaccinated, but a large number being vaccinated," Royers said.
Phil Rooney, a spokesman with the Douglas County Health Department, said the goal was to vaccinate 2,500 educators at each clinic.
Royers said he's optimistic all educators in Douglas County could be vaccinated by the end of next week.
"If next week's vaccine allocation holds up, it's highly likely we'll be done next weekend," he said.
Brooke Phillips, an English and theater teacher at Millard West High School, said she started crying after she received the vaccine at the Millard North clinic.
"I feel emotional I just got it because we've been waiting so long," Phillips said. "Going to work since August has been a little dark because you don’t know if today is the day you’re going to catch it. I feel like I can breathe a little easier now and going to work will be brighter."