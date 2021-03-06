'We are excited': Omaha teachers relieved after getting COVID vaccines

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tim Royers, president of the Millard Education Association, said around 1,000 educators from the Millard district received their vaccines Saturday.

"A lot of advocacy, both public and behind the scenes, really needed to happen to kind of get to the point where we are now where we're seeing not just some educators being vaccinated, but a large number being vaccinated," Royers said.

Phil Rooney, a spokesman with the Douglas County Health Department, said the goal was to vaccinate 2,500 educators at each clinic.

Royers said he's optimistic all educators in Douglas County could be vaccinated by the end of next week.

"If next week's vaccine allocation holds up, it's highly likely we'll be done next weekend," he said.

Brooke Phillips, an English and theater teacher at Millard West High School, said she started crying after she received the vaccine at the Millard North clinic.

"I feel emotional I just got it because we've been waiting so long," Phillips said. "Going to work since August has been a little dark because you don’t know if today is the day you’re going to catch it. I feel like I can breathe a little easier now and going to work will be brighter."