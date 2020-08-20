What's your risk of getting coronavirus outdoors? Experts weigh in

A Millard school leader voiced dismay this week about maskless spectators being in close proximity at open-air athletic events.
The comments by school board President Linda Poole give rise to a question.
What is your risk of getting the coronavirus outdoors?
Medical experts say there is some risk outside. But your chances of contracting the virus are nearly 19 times higher in a closed air environment, according to one study.
Still, it’s important to be cautious.
Local health officials say certain circumstances might call for people to wear masks and keep their distance outside.
As the coronavirus pandemic spreads, much of the public health focus has turned toward indoor transmission.
Masks are not required outdoors under the City of Omaha’s new mask mandate; the ordinance covers indoor public spaces.
Across the U.S., restaurants are offering al fresco dining on patios and closed street lanes to get maskless diners out of enclosed environments.
On Monday, Poole pleaded with the community to “do your part” in controlling the coronavirus. She cited concern with spectators at Tranquility Park and other local athletic fields over the weekend not social distancing or wearing masks.
Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said people still need to practice social distancing outdoors. He advised wearing a mask if you will be in close proximity to others, especially people from outside your household.
If you’re at an athletic event, Rooney said cheering will most likely put droplets into the air.
“Just because you’re outdoors doesn’t mean you’re out of the woods,” he said.
Even so, the University of Nebraska Medical Center advises that the best way people can reduce their risk is by limiting time indoors with others — “meet outdoors if possible.”
“When you’re outdoors, fresh air is everywhere,” according to UNMC’s advice about super-spreader events, and that air quickly dilutes infectious particles.
One study out of Japan, which UNMC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have cited, found that COVID-19 spread was 18.7 times greater in closed versus open-air environments.
But health officials have traced cases to the outdoors.
After connecting cases to a Bridgeport, Nebraska, golf tournament in June, the director of the Panhandle Public Health District urged people to socially distance no matter the environment — inside or outside — even if they think the activity is safe.
Dr. Joshua Santarpia, an associate professor of pathology and microbiology at UNMC, said experts are beginning to understand the importance of aerosol transmission of the coronavirus.
Santarpia, who co-authored a UNMC report on aerosol and surface transmission of the virus, said indoor environments have more limited ventilation and fewer barriers to block aerosol transmission between two people.
An outdoor environment — a lot of air movement, sunlight, summer temperatures and humidity — probably contribute to lower stability of the coronavirus aerosols, he said.
Still, Santarpia said, “that’s not to say that it’s safe to go run around and have Hawaiian beach parties where everybody’s crammed together.”
Santarpia advised that people should practice reasonable social distancing and wear a mask in certain circumstances outdoors, particularly if you’re in a group of people, more so than walking down the street by yourself.
“Does it really hurt you to wear that mask outside?” Santarpia asked. “No.”
