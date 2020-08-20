What's your risk of getting coronavirus outdoors? Experts weigh in

Phil Rooney, spokesman for the Douglas County Health Department, said people still need to practice social distancing outdoors. He advised wearing a mask if you will be in close proximity to others, especially people from outside your household.

If you’re at an athletic event, Rooney said cheering will most likely put droplets into the air.

“Just because you’re outdoors doesn’t mean you’re out of the woods,” he said.

Even so, the University of Nebraska Medical Center advises that the best way people can reduce their risk is by limiting time indoors with others — “meet outdoors if possible.”

“When you’re outdoors, fresh air is everywhere,” according to UNMC’s advice about super-spreader events, and that air quickly dilutes infectious particles.

One study out of Japan, which UNMC and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have cited, found that COVID-19 spread was 18.7 times greater in closed versus open-air environments.

But health officials have traced cases to the outdoors.