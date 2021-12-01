Young, unvaccinated Nebraskans among critically ill COVID patients, doctors say

That margin, he said, shows that vaccines are working well in keeping people out of hospitals.

And that, Donahue said, goes for people of all ages. While younger people are less likely to become severely ill from COVID-19 in general, unvaccinated 30-year-olds now are filling hospitals at similar rates as fully vaccinated people over 80. The elderly tend to have more underlying health issues and less-robust immune systems.

Dr. Robert Plambeck, ECMO director for CHI Health, said younger patients often don't think they're going to get sick from COVID. "You can see the regret," he said. "Yeah, if they could go back, they would get vaccinated."

Seeing younger patients also has hit close to home, Plambeck said, noting he is seeing some patients near his age — 36 — who are dying and leaving kids and spouses behind.

"It's hard to see families suffering like that," he said. "It didn't have to be that way. They could have gotten vaccinated and not (be) dying in the ICU on a ventilator."

Dr. Adam Wells, ICU medical director at Methodist Hospital, said every patient in the hospital's ICU on Wednesday was a COVID patient. The hospital has had to open additional beds for such patients.