Your mask probably needs an upgrade. Here's what Omaha experts recommend

"It's pretty doable and not too expensive," she said. "If you're going to wear masks, wearing the best-fitting mask you can makes the most sense."

According to lab test data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to potentially infectious aerosols decreased about 95% when both parties wore tightly fitted masks.

People should get a fresh surgical mask each day and use a clean cloth mask. When masks get wet, that's generally a sign that they should be tossed, Tierney said. Wetness, she said, causes the filter to lose some of its effectiveness.

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the number of rapid, at-home COVID tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with "high-quality masks."

Masks protect the user and the wearer, Tierney said. And it's possible, she added, to make it through this surge without getting infected. Tierney shared a story of a woman she knows who had a teenage son contract the virus. The woman wore KN95s around the house and had her son temporarily move into the basement. The woman never got sick.

"It's possible if you take all the precautions," Tierney said.