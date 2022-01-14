Your mask probably needs an upgrade. Here's what Omaha experts recommend

Think again before you dig out those cloth face masks from early on in the coronavirus pandemic.
With the surge of cases caused by the omicron COVID variant — and in light of Omaha's new mask mandate — local infectious disease experts are urging people to upgrade their face coverings.
This week, Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse issued a mask mandate for schools and many other public indoor spaces in the city of Omaha.
While Omaha doctors back the plan, they're encouraging people to upgrade from the sometimes gaping cloth masks to masks that fit more snugly around the face. The recommendations come on the heels of some hospital systems revamping mask rules for staff and visitors.
Any mask is better than no mask, said Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan, chief of infectious disease with CHI Health and Creighton University. But options like KN95s or doubling up a cloth mask over a surgical mask are even better.
"When you're infectious, you are expelling particles," Vivekanandan said. A mask "catches that so you don't infect others, and masks also protect you."
Good fit is key.
Data from the ACGIH Pandemic Task Force shows that an N95 mask has between 1 and 10% of leakage, depending on if it's been fit-tested. Surgical masks allow for 50% leakage and cloth masks allow for 75% leakage.
According to the task force, if a person wears an N95 mask that has not been fit-tested around someone infected with the virus, they're protected from between 2½ hours to 25 hours, depending on what type of face covering the infected person is sporting.
N95s and KN95 offer the best protection, leaving very few gaps on the sides, top or bottom of the mask. Additional cloth face coverings should not be placed over these masks.
N95 masks can be purchased from most home improvement stores. They tend to be pricier than a surgical mask, and buyers should be cautious of counterfeits, said Dr. Maureen Tierney, associate dean for clinical research and public health at Creighton University School of Medicine.
Surgical masks are better at filtering virus droplets than cloth masks. Adding a cloth face mask over it provides a tighter seal, Tierney said.
"It's pretty doable and not too expensive," she said. "If you're going to wear masks, wearing the best-fitting mask you can makes the most sense."
According to lab test data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, exposure to potentially infectious aerosols decreased about 95% when both parties wore tightly fitted masks.
People should get a fresh surgical mask each day and use a clean cloth mask. When masks get wet, that's generally a sign that they should be tossed, Tierney said. Wetness, she said, causes the filter to lose some of its effectiveness.
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that the government will double to 1 billion the number of rapid, at-home COVID tests to be distributed free to Americans, along with "high-quality masks."
Masks protect the user and the wearer, Tierney said. And it's possible, she added, to make it through this surge without getting infected. Tierney shared a story of a woman she knows who had a teenage son contract the virus. The woman wore KN95s around the house and had her son temporarily move into the basement. The woman never got sick.
"It's possible if you take all the precautions," Tierney said.
This report includes material from The Associated Press.
kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2